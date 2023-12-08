Airport of the Future Rendering
Denver, CO, USA, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fentress Architects, a global design firm renowned for innovative, award-winning public architecture, proudly announces the commencement of the 2024 Fentress Global Challenge (FGC). Celebrating its milestone 10th year, this prestigious international student design competition beckons participants to envision groundbreaking concepts for the airport of the future.
“Fentress Global Challenge provides a unique platform for emerging designers to bring expansive ideas and inventive perspectives,” remarked FGC Founder Curtis Fentress, FAIA, RIBA. “We eagerly anticipate witnessing the boundaries of architectural design being pushed this year as exceptional students drive innovation in airport design.”
This year’s competition brief challenges students to reimagine the terminal building in the year 2100, placing the new terminal at either an existing airport of their choice or in a location where an airport does not yet exist. The latter option encourages participants to envision a city where an airport serves as a catalyst for economic and social development. Designs must consider various elements, including local context, evolving technologies, sustainability, resiliency, security, wellbeing, mobility, urbanization, globalization, project feasibility, and the overall passenger experience.
The First Place Winner will be awarded $10,000 USD. Four additional winners will receive smaller cash prizes.
Eligibility
FGC is open to graduate and undergraduate students currently pursuing architecture or engineering degrees in an accredited university program, as well as recent graduates (within the last four years) with a degree in architecture or engineering.
Competition Schedule
- Competition Announcement: December 8, 2023
- Design Submission Deadline: October 1, 2024
- Shortlist Announcement: November 1, 2024
- Winners Announcement: December 1, 2024
Awards
- First Place Winner: $10,000 USD
- Second Place: $3,000 USD
- Third Place: $2,000 USD
- Two People’s Choice Awards: $1,000 USD each
About the Jury Fentress Global Challenge 2024 will undergo two-stage judging. A first-round jury of industry experts will shortlist fifteen (15) designs, from which a second-round jury will select the three (3) finalists. The jury, announced in the spring of 2024, will feature leading voices and diverse perspectives from professionals in in aviation and architecture.
About Fentress Global Challenge Fentress Global Challenge (FGC) is an annual international student design competition open to graduate and undergraduate students pursuing architecture or engineering degrees, as well as recent graduates. Since its inception, FGC has explored the future of architecture, advancing innovative design in public architecture. Thousands of entries from over 160 countries have competed for top honors.
To learn more about the Fentress Global Challenge and to register, visit: https://fentressglobalchallenge.com.
To view the 2024 competition brief, visit: https://www.fentressglobalchallenge.com/competition-brief.
About Fentress Architects Fentress Architects is a global design firm dedicated to creating sustainable and iconic architecture that enhances the human environment. Founded in 1980 by Curtis Fentress, the firm’s portfolio serves over 650 million people annually, is valued at over $47 billion, and has earned more than 600 distinctions for design excellence and innovation. For more information about Fentress Architects, visit https://fentressarchitects.com/. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
Attachment
- Airport of the Future Rendering
CONTACT: Fentress Architects jfentress@fentressarchitects.com
- Fentress Global Challenge 2024 Invites Students to Pioneer the Future of Airport Design - December 8, 2023
- Adobe Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; December 19, 2023 deadline - December 8, 2023
- Safeguard Scientifics’ Board of Directors Declares Contingent Cash Dividend of $0.35 Per Share - December 8, 2023