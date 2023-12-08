Airport of the Future Rendering © Fentress Architects

Denver, CO, USA, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fentress Architects, a global design firm renowned for innovative, award-winning public architecture, proudly announces the commencement of the 2024 Fentress Global Challenge (FGC). Celebrating its milestone 10th year, this prestigious international student design competition beckons participants to envision groundbreaking concepts for the airport of the future.

“Fentress Global Challenge provides a unique platform for emerging designers to bring expansive ideas and inventive perspectives,” remarked FGC Founder Curtis Fentress, FAIA, RIBA. “We eagerly anticipate witnessing the boundaries of architectural design being pushed this year as exceptional students drive innovation in airport design.”

This year’s competition brief challenges students to reimagine the terminal building in the year 2100, placing the new terminal at either an existing airport of their choice or in a location where an airport does not yet exist. The latter option encourages participants to envision a city where an airport serves as a catalyst for economic and social development. Designs must consider various elements, including local context, evolving technologies, sustainability, resiliency, security, wellbeing, mobility, urbanization, globalization, project feasibility, and the overall passenger experience.

The First Place Winner will be awarded $10,000 USD. Four additional winners will receive smaller cash prizes.

Eligibility

FGC is open to graduate and undergraduate students currently pursuing architecture or engineering degrees in an accredited university program, as well as recent graduates (within the last four years) with a degree in architecture or engineering.

Competition Schedule

Competition Announcement: December 8, 2023

Design Submission Deadline: October 1, 2024

Shortlist Announcement: November 1, 2024

Winners Announcement: December 1, 2024

Awards

First Place Winner: $10,000 USD

Second Place: $3,000 USD

Third Place: $2,000 USD

Two People’s Choice Awards: $1,000 USD each

About the Jury Fentress Global Challenge 2024 will undergo two-stage judging. A first-round jury of industry experts will shortlist fifteen (15) designs, from which a second-round jury will select the three (3) finalists. The jury, announced in the spring of 2024, will feature leading voices and diverse perspectives from professionals in in aviation and architecture.

About Fentress Global Challenge Fentress Global Challenge (FGC) is an annual international student design competition open to graduate and undergraduate students pursuing architecture or engineering degrees, as well as recent graduates. Since its inception, FGC has explored the future of architecture, advancing innovative design in public architecture. Thousands of entries from over 160 countries have competed for top honors.

To learn more about the Fentress Global Challenge and to register, visit: https://fentressglobalchallenge.com.

To view the 2024 competition brief, visit: https://www.fentressglobalchallenge.com/competition-brief.

About Fentress Architects Fentress Architects is a global design firm dedicated to creating sustainable and iconic architecture that enhances the human environment. Founded in 1980 by Curtis Fentress, the firm’s portfolio serves over 650 million people annually, is valued at over $47 billion, and has earned more than 600 distinctions for design excellence and innovation. For more information about Fentress Architects, visit https://fentressarchitects.com/. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

