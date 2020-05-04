Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2020 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,352 for the three month period ended March 31, 2020.

3.52% increase in total assets since December 31, 2019

6.88% increase in gross loans since March 31, 2019

2.40% increase in total deposits since December 31, 2019

Net interest margin of 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020

“Considering the challenging environment we faced in the first quarter of 2020 based on the global pandemic, I am pleased with our operating results,” said Fentura’s President and CEO Ronald Justice. “Despite the pressures faced by the organization based on the impact of the Coronavirus, we have taken measures to protect the safety of our team while continuing to meet the needs of our clients. Our branch offices remain open by appointment, while the majority of banking transactions have been processed through online banking, our mobile application and ITMs. Recognizing the financial pressures placed on so many, we have actively worked with individuals, families and business clients to defer loan payments and created a short term, interest free loan program to help bridge the gap for many in need as well. We have been active in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program assisting hundreds of businesses in accessing funding to support their operations during this unprecedented time. All of these efforts demonstrate our continued commitment to help those we serve manage through this crisis.”

“The Company entered this crisis with strong capital and liquidity that will support us as we move forward during these uncertain times,” added Justice.

Following is a discussion of the Corporation’s financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended, March 31, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation’s QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,070 $ 11,076 $ 11,240 $ 10,788 $ 10,437 Interest expense 2,145 2,158 2,184 2,195 2,090 Net interest income 8,925 8,918 9,056 8,593 8,347 Provision for loan losses 1,542 436 422 264 213 Noninterest income 4,513 2,129 2,262 2,250 1,522 Noninterest expenses 7,686 7,415 6,608 6,691 6,509 Federal income tax expense 858 644 873 791 633 Net income $ 3,352 $ 2,552 $ 3,415 $ 3,097 $ 2,514 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.72 $ 0.55 $ 0.73 $ 0.67 $ 0.54 Dividends $ 0.075 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Tangible book value(1) $ 21.56 $ 20.87 $ 20.37 $ 19.59 $ 18.88 Quoted market value High $ 26.00 $ 25.50 $ 21.00 $ 21.00 $ 21.00 Low $ 12.55 $ 20.60 $ 20.45 $ 20.45 $ 20.05 Close(1) $ 15.50 $ 25.23 $ 21.00 $ 20.60 $ 20.89 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.02 % 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.09 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 13.01 % 10.03 % 13.83 % 13.14 % 11.09 % Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity 13.54 % 10.46 % 14.47 % 13.79 % 11.66 % Efficiency ratio 57.20 % 67.12 % 58.38 % 61.71 % 65.95 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.47 % 4.66 % 4.85 % 4.81 % 4.77 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.40 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.61 % 3.75 % 3.91 % 3.83 % 3.82 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 76,312 $ 61,621 $ 62,351 $ 73,285 $ 82,222 Gross loans $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863 Total assets $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172 Total deposits $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 Borrowed funds $ 71,500 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 54,000 $ 59,000 Total shareholders’ equity $ 104,828 $ 101,444 $ 99,142 $ 95,504 $ 92,236 Net loans to total deposits 97.11 % 100.19 % 102.51 % 102.02 % 101.97 % Common shares outstanding 4,675,499 4,664,369 4,658,722 4,653,343 4,647,978 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,049,245 $ 994,094 $ 971,074 $ 947,095 $ 934,078 Earning assets $ 997,089 $ 944,692 $ 920,857 $ 900,738 $ 887,974 Interest bearing liabilities $ 672,564 $ 629,454 $ 611,804 $ 603,965 $ 604,973 Total shareholders’ equity $ 103,646 $ 100,991 $ 97,958 $ 94,519 $ 91,964 Total tangible shareholders’ equity $ 99,558 $ 96,796 $ 93,650 $ 90,098 $ 87,430 Earned common shares outstanding 4,659,279 4,652,569 4,646,835 4,641,161 4,635,255 Unvested stock grants 13,481 9,947 9,967 9,967 9,788 Total common shares outstanding 4,672,760 4,662,516 4,656,802 4,651,128 4,645,043 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.59 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.42 % 14.03 % 14.42 % 14.18 % 13.99 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.56 % 13.33 % 13.73 % 13.53 % 13.37 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.91 % 11.64 % 11.96 % 11.73 % 11.54 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.97 % 11.20 % 11.22 % 11.16 % 10.99 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation’s YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2020 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 3/31/2017 3/31/2016 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,070 $ 10,437 $ 8,379 $ 6,427 $ 4,526 Interest expense 2,145 2,090 1,031 687 573 Net interest income 8,925 8,347 7,348 5,740 3,953 Provision for loan losses 1,542 213 275 — — Noninterest income 4,513 1,522 1,801 1,234 1,488 Noninterest expenses 7,686 6,509 6,279 5,095 4,046 Federal income tax expense 858 633 521 592 475 Net income $ 3,352 $ 2,514 $ 2,074 $ 1,287 $ 920 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.72 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.35 $ 0.36 Dividends $ 0.075 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.25 Tangible book value(1) $ 21.56 $ 18.88 $ 15.27 $ 12.86 $ 13.02 Quoted market value High $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 20.19 $ 18.25 $ 14.94 Low $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 $ 13.70 Close(1) $ 15.50 $ 20.89 $ 19.75 $ 18.00 $ 14.75 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.09 % 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 13.01 % 11.09 % 3.45 % 2.51 % 2.75 % Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity 13.54 % 11.66 % 3.45 % 2.51 % 2.75 % Efficiency ratio 57.20 % 65.95 % 64.19 % 70.32 % 74.36 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.47 % 4.77 % 4.51 % 4.19 % 4.43 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.28 % 1.40 % 0.83 % 0.55 % 0.77 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.61 % 3.82 % 3.90 % 3.74 % 3.87 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 76,312 $ 82,222 $ 49,608 $ 72,472 $ 23,440 Gross loans $ 865,577 $ 809,863 $ 686,140 $ 554,415 $ 386,685 Total assets $ 1,071,180 $ 946,172 $ 789,943 $ 730,636 $ 455,603 Total deposits $ 883,837 $ 789,533 $ 683,775 $ 630,055 $ 376,397 Borrowed funds $ 71,500 $ 59,000 $ 44,600 $ 45,000 $ 44,775 Total shareholders’ equity $ 104,828 $ 92,236 $ 60,621 $ 51,816 $ 32,996 Net loans to total deposits 97.11 % 101.97 % 99.80 % 87.54 % 101.79 % Common shares outstanding 4,675,499 4,647,978 3,635,098 3,620,964 2,534,255 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,049,245 $ 934,078 $ 789,391 $ 716,998 $ 456,730 Earning assets $ 997,089 $ 887,974 $ 755,281 $ 613,904 $ 408,579 Interest bearing liabilities $ 672,564 $ 604,973 $ 505,174 $ 499.636 $ 297.662 Total shareholders’ equity $ 103,646 $ 91,964 $ 60,107 $ 51,241 $ 33,445 Total tangible shareholders’ equity $ 99,558 $ 87,430 $ 55,041 $ 49,104 $ 33,445 Earned common shares outstanding 4,659,279 4,635,255 3,633,093 3,677,143 2,558,333 Unvested stock grants 13,481 9,788 — — — Total common shares outstanding 4,672,760 4,645,043 3,633,093 3,677,143 2,558,333 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.33 % 0.06 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.28 % 0.18 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.92 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 14.42 % 13.99 % 11.03 % 11.72 % 13.27 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.56 % 13.37 % 10.48 % 11.20 % 12.33 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.91 % 11.54 % 8.41 % 8.65 % 8.64 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.97 % 10.99 % 9.01 % 8.60 % 10.43 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 GAAP net income $ 3,352 $ 2,552 $ 3,415 $ 3,097 $ 2,514 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (180 ) (126 ) (189 ) (145 ) (175 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 71 89 88 90 89 Amortization on acquired time deposits 5 7 7 7 7 Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights — 3 3 3 3 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (104 ) (27 ) (91 ) (45 ) (76 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction (578 ) — — — — Impact of adoption of SAB 109 (976 ) — — — — Prepayment penalties collected (36 ) (42 ) (284 ) (9 ) (13 ) Mortgage servicing rights impairment 173 — — — — Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (1,417 ) (42 ) (284 ) (9 ) (13 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 1,831 $ 2,483 $ 3,040 $ 3,043 $ 2,425 GAAP net interest income $ 8,925 $ 8,918 $ 9,056 $ 8,593 $ 8,347 Accretion on purchased loans (228 ) (160 ) (239 ) (183 ) (222 ) Prepayment penalties collected (46 ) (53 ) (360 ) (12 ) (16 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 6 9 9 9 9 Adjusted net interest income $ 8,657 $ 8,714 $ 8,466 $ 8,407 $ 8,118 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.53 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.52 Return on average assets 0.70 % 0.99 % 1.24 % 1.29 % 1.05 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 7.11 % 9.75 % 12.31 % 12.91 % 10.69 % Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity 7.40 % 10.18 % 12.88 % 13.55 % 11.25 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.36 % 4.57 % 4.59 % 4.72 % 4.66 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.47 % 1.41 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.50 % 3.66 % 3.66 % 3.75 % 3.72 %

Year to Date March 31 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % GAAP net income $ 3,352 $ 2,514 $ 838 33.33 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (180 ) (175 ) (5 ) 2.86 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 71 89 (18 ) (20.22 )% Amortization on acquired time deposits 5 7 (2 ) (28.57 )% Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights — 3 (3 ) (100.00 )% Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (104 ) (76 ) (28 ) 36.84 % Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction (578 ) — (578 ) N/M Impact of adoption of SAB 109 (976 ) — (976 ) N/M Prepayment penalties collected (36 ) (13 ) (23 ) 176.92 % Mortgage servicing rights impairment 173 — 173 N/M Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (1,417 ) (13 ) (1,404 ) 10,800.00 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 1,831 $ 2,425 $ (594 ) (24.49 )% GAAP net interest income $ 8,925 $ 8,347 $ 578 6.92 % Accretion on purchased loans (228 ) (222 ) (6 ) 2.70 % Prepayment penalties collected (46 ) (16 ) (30 ) 187.50 % Amortization on acquired time deposits 6 9 (3 ) (33.33 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 8,657 $ 8,118 $ 539 6.64 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.52 $ (0.13 ) (25.00 )% Return on average assets 0.70 % 1.05 % (0.35 )% Return on average shareholders’ equity 7.11 % 10.69 % (3.58 )% Return on average tangible shareholders’ equity 7.40 % 11.25 % (3.85 )% Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.36 % 4.66 % (0.30 )% Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.28 % 1.41 % (0.13 )% Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.50 % 3.72 % (0.22 )%

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record interest rate lock commitments, forward loan sales commitments, and loans held for sale at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income. As forward loan sales commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 878,813 $ 10,481 4.80 % $ 857,474 $ 10,581 4.90 % $ 791,069 $ 9,741 4.99 % Taxable investment securities 56,963 353 2.49 % 49,982 307 2.44 % 79,367 559 2.86 % Nontaxable investment securities 10,532 81 3.09 % 10,366 80 3.06 % 10,582 76 2.91 % Federal funds sold 33,588 116 1.39 % 16,833 66 1.56 % 43 — — % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 14,043 26 0.74 % 6,887 28 1.61 % 3,763 25 2.69 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 30 3.83 % 3,150 31 3.90 % 3,150 52 6.69 % Total earning assets 997,089 11,087 4.47 % 944,692 11,093 4.66 % 887,974 10,453 4.77 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (5,821 ) (5,519 ) (4,591 ) Fixed assets 15,538 15,395 14,818 Accrued income and other assets 42,439 39,526 35,877 Total assets $ 1,049,245 $ 994,094 $ 934,078 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 170,598 $ 475 1.12 % $ 140,368 $ 410 1.16 % $ 73,414 $ 84 0.46 % Savings deposits 231,188 199 0.35 % 225,219 217 0.38 % 241,815 297 0.50 % Time deposits 205,485 1,053 2.06 % 201,640 1,089 2.14 % 225,866 1,220 2.19 % Borrowed funds 65,293 418 2.57 % 62,227 442 2.82 % 63,878 489 3.10 % Total interest bearing liabilities 672,564 2,145 1.28 % 629,454 2,158 1.36 % 604,973 2,090 1.40 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 264,699 254,858 234,268 Accrued interest and other liabilities 8,336 8,791 2,873 Shareholders’ equity 103,646 100,991 91,964 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,049,245 $ 994,094 $ 934,078 Net interest income (FTE) $ 8,942 $ 8,935 $ 8,363 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.61 % 3.75 % 3.82 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume – change in volume multiplied by the previous period’s rate.

Rate – change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period’s volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Compared To Compared To December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 887 $ (987 ) $ (100 ) $ 2,789 $ (2,049 ) $ 740 Taxable investment securities 40 6 46 (141 ) (65 ) (206 ) Nontaxable investment securities 1 — 1 (2 ) 7 5 Federal funds sold 97 (47 ) 50 — 116 116 Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 78 (80 ) (2 ) 116 (115 ) 1 Federal Home Loan Bank stock — (1 ) (1 ) — (22 ) (22 ) Total changes in interest income 1,103 (1,109 ) (6 ) 2,762 (2,128 ) 634 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 153 (88 ) 65 188 203 391 Savings deposits 30 (48 ) (18 ) (12 ) (86 ) (98 ) Time deposits 97 (133 ) (36 ) (101 ) (66 ) (167 ) Borrowed funds 102 (126 ) (24 ) 70 (141 ) (71 ) Total changes in interest expense 382 (395 ) (13 ) 145 (90 ) 55 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 721 $ (714 ) $ 7 $ 2,617 $ (2,038 ) $ 579

Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Total earning assets 4.47 % 4.66 % 4.85 % 4.81 % 4.77 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.46 % 1.40 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.61 % 3.75 % 3.91 % 3.83 % 3.82 %

Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Interest income $ 11,070 $ 11,076 $ 11,240 $ 10,788 $ 10,437 FTE adjustment 17 17 15 15 16 Total interest income (FTE) 11,087 11,093 11,255 10,803 10,453 Total interest expense 2,145 2,158 2,184 2,195 2,090 Net interest income (FTE) $ 8,942 $ 8,935 $ 9,071 $ 8,608 $ 8,363

The current interest rate environment continues to create pressure on the Corporation’s net interest margin. While the Corporation was able to increase net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the increase was not as significant as previous quarters.

In the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation made a concentrated effort to sharply decrease the interest rates on deposit products paying interest rates that were above the offered rates available in the market. Net interest margins are expected to compress throughout 2020 as rates on interest earning assets are expected to continue to fall faster than interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 970 $ 650 $ 665 $ 422 $ 195 Change in fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments 833 — — — — Change in fair value of equity investments 749 (5 ) 16 21 14 Net gain on sales of commercial loans 668 — — — — Trust and investment services 389 337 395 459 328 ATM and debit card income 355 399 418 404 360 Mortgage servicing fees 262 256 243 230 211 Service charges on deposit accounts 219 245 239 222 234 Net mortgage servicing rights income (50 ) 130 142 344 8 Other income and fees 118 117 144 148 172 Total noninterest income $ 4,513 $ 2,129 $ 2,262 $ 2,250 $ 1,522

Year to Date March 31 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 970 $ 195 $ 775 397.44 % Change in fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments 833 — 833 N/M Change in fair value of equity investments 749 14 735 5250.00 % Net gain on sales of commercial loans 668 — 668 N/M Trust and investment services 389 328 61 18.60 % ATM and debit card income 355 360 (5 ) (1.39 )% Mortgage servicing fees 262 211 51 24.17 % Service charges on deposit accounts 219 234 (15 ) (6.41 )% Net mortgage servicing rights income (50 ) 8 (58 ) (725.00 )% Other income and fees 118 172 (54 ) (31.40 )% Total noninterest income $ 4,513 $ 1,522 $ 2,991 196.52 %

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and into 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decrease through 2020.

On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking hedge instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation’s investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, and that transaction generated a gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans includes the income earned on the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is a result of a decline in NSF fees as well as a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges. In order to provide relief to customers during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation reduced fees charged on NSF transactions by more than 50%. This reduction in fees runs through May 31, 2020. For these reasons, service charges on deposit accounts are expected to decrease in the foreseeable future.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization. During the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold a pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio, but retained servicing. This sale generated $266 of net MSR income. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recognized an impairment on the MSR portfolio of $219. This impairment was recognized due to the fact that the MSR portfolio had a carrying balance that was larger than the value produced by a forecasting model. The model that was used is produced by a third-party consultant, and uses proprietary analytical tools to calculates unique present values of expected future cash flows. This cash flow analysis is calculated by pooling loans into homogeneous characteristics. The impairment recognized is attributable to the pool of loans with an original term of 30 years. The Corporation also decreased the rates at which MSR are capitalized so as to reflect more accurate fair value. The Corporation expects net MSR income to slightly decrease in 2020 due to the decreased rates that MSR are capitalized at and slowing residential mortgage loan origination.

Other income and fees includes other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Total compensation $ 4,248 $ 4,037 $ 3,530 $ 3,749 $ 3,630 Furniture and equipment 610 665 579 525 491 Professional services 522 582 494 439 445 Occupancy 476 467 444 426 437 Data processing 442 272 323 281 278 Advertising and promotional 252 232 222 291 163 Loan and collection 162 203 120 119 110 ATM and debit card 108 98 109 100 95 Telephone and communication 96 115 110 108 111 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 90 113 112 114 112 FDIC insurance premiums 55 6 20 17 101 Other general and administrative 625 625 545 522 536 Total noninterest expenses $ 7,686 $ 7,415 $ 6,608 $ 6,691 $ 6,509

Year to Date March 31 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % Total compensation $ 4,248 $ 3,630 $ 618 17.02 % Furniture and equipment 610 491 119 24.24 % Professional services 522 445 77 17.30 % Occupancy 476 437 39 8.92 % Data processing 442 278 164 58.99 % Advertising and promotional 252 163 89 54.60 % Loan and collection 162 110 52 47.27 % ATM and debit card 108 95 13 13.68 % Telephone and communication 96 111 (15 ) (13.51 )% Amortization of core deposit intangibles 90 112 (22 ) (19.64 )% FDIC insurance premiums 55 101 (46 ) (45.54 )% Other general and administrative 625 536 89 16.60 % Total noninterest expenses $ 7,686 $ 6,509 $ 1,177 18.08 %

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period. Total compensation is expected to continue to increase modestly throughout 2020 as increases related to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation will likely be offset by reductions in commissions and incentives.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation’s core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation’s media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 due to the Corporation’s re-branding strategy and continued growth strategy.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy, the Corporation may experience elevated levels of these expenses in 2020.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2020.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation’s communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation’s balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. Due to the application of the Small Bank Assessment Credit, FDIC insurance premiums are not expected to increase in 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 $ 20,067 $ 16,509 Total investment securities 76,312 61,621 62,351 73,285 82,222 Loans held-for-sale 21,154 19,491 15,111 6,771 1,835 Gross loans 865,577 870,555 826,597 813,547 809,863 Less allowance for loan losses 7,250 5,813 5,413 5,014 4,745 Net loans 858,327 864,742 821,184 808,533 805,118 All other assets 44,247 42,102 41,828 41,134 40,488 Total assets $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total deposits $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 Total borrowed funds 71,500 61,500 69,000 54,000 59,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,015 8,713 8,803 7,731 5,403 Total liabilities 966,352 933,315 878,904 854,286 853,936 Total shareholders’ equity 104,828 101,444 99,142 95,504 92,236 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790 $ 946,172

3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,337 52.00 % $ 54,631 330.92 % Total investment securities 14,691 23.84 % (5,910 ) (7.19 )% Loans held-for-sale 1,663 8.53 % 19,319 1,052.81 % Gross loans (4,978 ) (0.57 )% 55,714 6.88 % Less allowance for loan losses 1,437 24.72 % 2,505 52.79 % Net loans (6,415 ) (0.74 )% 53,209 6.61 % All other assets 2,145 5.09 % 3,759 9.28 % Total assets $ 36,421 3.52 % $ 125,008 13.21 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total deposits $ 20,735 2.40 % $ 94,304 11.94 % Total borrowed funds 10,000 16.26 % 12,500 21.19 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 2,302 26.42 % 5,612 103.87 % Total liabilities 33,037 1.84 % 112,416 6.84 % Total shareholders’ equity 3,384 3.34 % 12,592 13.65 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 36,421 3.52 % $ 125,008 13.21 %

Cash and cash equivalents

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 33,312 $ 17,754 $ 21,808 $ 12,143 $ 7,683 Interest bearing 37,828 6,049 6,764 4,924 8,826 Federal funds sold — 23,000 9,000 3,000 — Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 $ 20,067 $ 16,509 3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 15,558 87.63 % $ 25,629 333.58 % Interest bearing 31,779 525.36 % 29,002 328.60 % Federal funds sold (23,000 ) (100.00 )% — N/M Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,337 52.00 % $ 54,631 330.92 %

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. Federal funds sold increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to that year’s third quarter due to an increase in total deposits. Towards the end of the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation shifted funds from federal funds sold to cash and due from banks as those accounts were yielding a higher interest rate. The overall increase in cash and cash equivalents from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020 is largely due to an increase in total deposits. The Corporation expects to fund investment security growth and PPP loans with cash and cash equivalents.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to have strong cash and cash equivalents, it is important to monitor all sources of liquidity. Because of the volume of PPP loans, the Corporation may have to make significant draws on these sources of liquidity in the near term. The following table outlines the Corporation’s primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 $ 20,067 $ 16,509 Unpledged investment securities 51,889 40,094 40,675 50,729 60,032 FHLB borrowing availability 42,500 52,500 45,000 60,000 60,000 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 17,500 17,500 17,500 17,500 12,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 Total liquidity sources $ 193,029 $ 166,897 $ 150,747 $ 158,296 $ 159,041

Total investment securities

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 23,610 $ 18,867 $ 22,854 $ 33,842 $ 38,796 State and municipal 10,657 10,691 10,194 8,889 10,322 Mortgage backed residential 10,176 10,748 6,227 6,733 7,031 Certificates of deposit 8,644 6,659 7,155 7,154 8,394 Collateralized mortgage obligations – agencies 18,288 9,527 10,826 11,856 12,516 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 1,735 1,092 1,048 776 288 Total available-for-sale 73,110 57,584 58,304 69,250 77,347 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 2,091 2,096 2,100 2,104 2,965 Equity securities 1,111 1,941 1,947 1,931 1,910 Total investment securities $ 76,312 $ 61,621 $ 62,351 $ 73,285 $ 82,222 3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 4,743 25.14 % $ (15,186 ) (39.14 )% State and municipal (34 ) (0.32 )% 335 3.25 % Mortgage backed residential (572 ) (5.32 )% 3,145 44.73 % Certificates of deposit 1,985 29.81 % 250 2.98 % Collateralized mortgage obligations – agencies 8,761 91.96 % 5,772 46.12 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 643 58.88 % 1,447 502.43 % Total available-for-sale 15,526 26.96 % (4,237 ) (5.48 )% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (5 ) (0.24 )% (874 ) (29.48 )% Equity securities (830 ) (42.76 )% (799 ) (41.83 )% Total investment securities $ 14,691 23.84 % $ (5,910 ) (7.19 )%

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2020 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 18,692 $ 4,918 $ — $ — $ — $ 23,610 State and municipal 3,380 4,663 1,379 1,235 — 10,657 Mortgage backed residential — — — — 10,176 10,176 Certificates of deposit 4,454 4,190 — — — 8,644 Collateralized mortgage obligations – agencies — — — — 18,288 18,288 Total amortized cost $ 26,526 $ 13,771 $ 1,379 $ 1,235 $ 28,464 $ 71,375 Fair value $ 26,701 $ 14,352 $ 1,488 $ 1,497 $ 29,072 $ 73,110

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2020 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual

Maturities Total State and municipal $ 486 $ 1,155 $ 370 $ 80 $ — $ 2,091 Fair value $ 480 $ 1,122 $ 341 $ 72 $ — $ 2,015

Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation’s investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of March 31, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

Book Value Tax Effective

Weighted Average

Yield Weighted Average

Remaining

Maturity (Months) U.S. Government and federal agency $ 10,454 0.46 % 8 State and municipal — — % — Collateralized mortgage obligations – agencies 9,723 2.48 % 291 Certificates of deposit 1,984 1.01 % 5 Mortgage backed residential — — % — Held-to-maturity state and municipal — — % — Total $ 22,161 1.40 % 132

Loans held-for-sale

Loans held-for-sale represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease in 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also decline.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes loans HFS at fair value. The Corporation believes that fair value is the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Commercial $ 67,731 $ 71,689 $ 63,747 $ 63,998 $ 56,790 Commercial real estate 462,561 455,289 420,127 408,103 394,462 Total commercial loans 530,292 526,978 483,874 472,101 451,252 Residential mortgage 285,392 292,946 291,401 289,944 306,466 Home equity 43,222 41,987 43,061 42,890 43,130 Total residential real estate loans 328,614 334,933 334,462 332,834 349,596 Consumer 6,671 8,644 8,261 8,612 9,015 Gross loans 865,577 870,555 826,597 813,547 809,863 Allowance for loan losses (7,250 ) (5,813 ) (5,413 ) (5,014 ) (4,745 ) Loans, net $ 858,327 $ 864,742 $ 821,184 $ 808,533 $ 805,118 3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial $ (3,958 ) (5.52 )% $ 10,941 19.27 % Commercial real estate 7,272 1.60 % 68,099 17.26 % Total commercial loans 3,314 0.63 % 79,040 17.52 % Residential mortgage (7,554 ) (2.58 )% (21,074 ) (6.88 )% Home equity 1,235 2.94 % 92 0.21 % Total residential real estate loans (6,319 ) (1.89 )% (20,982 ) (6.00 )% Consumer (1,973 ) (22.83 )% (2,344 ) (26.00 )% Gross loans (4,978 ) (0.57 )% 55,714 6.88 % Allowance for loan losses (1,437 ) 24.72 % (2,505 ) 52.79 % Loans, net $ (6,415 ) (0.74 )% $ 53,209 6.61 %

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 66,524 $ 70,322 $ 61,970 $ 61,122 $ 53,549 Commercial real estate 446,713 436,626 400,470 386,970 372,347 Residential mortgage 280,265 286,635 285,499 283,638 299,439 Home equity 40,459 39,023 39,586 39,243 39,407 Consumer 6,391 8,330 7,902 8,169 8,404 Subtotal 840,352 840,936 795,427 779,142 773,146 Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 1,658 1,668 1,677 1,703 2,058 Residential mortgage 672 1,362 631 660 618 Home equity — — 240 218 — Consumer 5 — — — — Subtotal 2,335 3,030 2,548 2,581 2,676 Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial 1,204 1,362 1,753 2,806 3,160 Commercial real estate 13,630 16,346 17,194 18,526 19,164 Residential mortgage 3,459 3,911 4,139 4,388 5,070 Home equity 2,743 2,943 3,213 3,399 3,693 Consumer 273 314 358 441 608 Subtotal 21,309 24,876 26,657 29,560 31,695 Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — Residential mortgage 58 58 61 113 117 Home equity — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 58 58 61 113 117 Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality Commercial 3 5 24 70 81 Commercial real estate 560 649 786 904 893 Residential mortgage 938 980 1,071 1,145 1,222 Home equity 20 21 22 30 30 Consumer 2 — 1 2 3 Subtotal 1,523 1,655 1,904 2,151 2,229 Gross Loans $ 865,519 $ 870,497 $ 826,536 $ 813,434 $ 809,746 Total originated loans $ 842,687 $ 843,966 $ 797,975 $ 781,723 $ 775,822 Total acquired loans 22,890 26,589 28,622 31,824 34,041 Gross loans $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 478 $ 358 $ 301 $ 278 $ 240 Commercial real estate 3,609 2,790 2,539 2,381 2,282 Residential mortgage 2,442 1,917 1,820 1,662 1,744 Home equity 280 195 198 191 186 Consumer 89 87 87 90 88 Subtotal 6,898 5,347 4,945 4,602 4,540 Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 111 127 26 — — Residential mortgage 6 128 27 28 39 Home equity — — 213 218 — Consumer 5 — — — — Subtotal 122 255 266 246 39 Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial 1 1 2 5 3 Commercial real estate 7 5 5 5 8 Residential mortgage 9 8 9 9 12 Home equity 14 12 13 14 15 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 31 26 29 33 38 Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 39 34 31 15 25 Residential mortgage 156 147 137 114 97 Home equity 4 4 5 4 4 Consumer — — — — 2 Subtotal 199 185 173 133 128 Allowance for loan losses $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413 $ 5,014 $ 4,745 Total originated loans $ 7,020 $ 5,602 $ 5,211 $ 4,848 $ 4,579 Total acquired loans 230 211 202 166 166 Allowance for loan losses $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413 $ 5,014 $ 4,745

Commercial $ 479 $ 359 $ 303 $ 283 $ 243 Commercial real estate 3,766 2,956 2,601 2,401 2,315 Residential mortgage 2,613 2,200 1,993 1,813 1,892 Home equity 298 211 429 427 205 Consumer 94 87 87 90 90 Allowance for loan losses $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413 $ 5,014 $ 4,745

The following table summarizes the Corporation’s current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Accruing interest Current $ 862,581 $ 867,901 $ 824,587 $ 811,184 $ 807,671 Past due 30-89 days 2,152 1,213 1,089 1,275 1,009 Past due 90 days or more 166 239 209 301 310 Total accruing interest 864,899 869,353 825,885 812,760 808,990 Nonaccrual 678 1,202 712 787 873 Total loans $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 $ 809,863 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 2,996 $ 2,654 $ 2,010 $ 2,363 $ 2,192

The following table summarizes the Corporation’s nonperforming assets as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 678 $ 1,202 $ 712 $ 787 $ 873 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 166 239 209 301 310 Total nonperforming loans 844 1,441 921 1,088 1,183 Other real estate owned 400 — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 1,244 $ 1,441 $ 921 $ 1,088 $ 1,183

The following table summarizes the Corporation’s primary asset quality measures as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.59 %

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 1,233 $ 1,462 $ 1,626 $ 1,914 $ 2,095

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has been successful in growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards as evidenced by the low level of nonperforming loans.

While the Corporation’s credit quality metrics remain at historically low levels, the uncertainty in the local, national and global economy, especially as it relates to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation increased the ALLL by $1,437, or 24.72%, as March 31, 2020.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Commercial $ 214 $ 228 $ 204 $ 195 $ 174 Commercial real estate 644 641 605 609 597 Total commercial loans 513 514 481 473 457 Residential mortgage 194 198 200 206 206 Home equity 46 44 45 45 45 Total residential real estate loans 137 138 139 140 142 Consumer 26 32 31 32 33 Gross loans $ 234 $ 234 $ 225 $ 223 $ 218

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity

As stated above, the communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program.

The Corporation has been extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of April 29, 2020 the Corporation had approved 1,128 loans totaling $208,607. To help fund PPP loans, the Federal Reserve established the PPPLF to supply liquidity in the form of non-recourse loans to participating financial institutions. The PPPLF will accept the PPP loans as collateral at face value. Extensions of credit under the PPPLF will be made at a rate of 0.35% and there are no fees associated with PPPLF. As a funding precaution, the Corporation has established the ability to utilize the PPPLF. Additionally, the Corporation requested, and was approved for, a $75,000 increase in credit availability at the FHLB.

The CARES Act also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including:

Providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months,

Waiving assessments of penalties and late fees,

Halting all foreclosure actions and evictions of borrowers until at least May 17, 2020,

Offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications that have been requested to, but not yet issued by, the Corporation through April 29, 2020:

Number of

Requests Outstanding

Balance Commercial 63 $ 18,210 Commercial real estate 163 128,888 Total commercial loan modification requests 226 147,098 Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC — — Portfolio residential mortgage loans 40 11,317 Home equity 6 373 Total residential real estate loan modification requests 46 11,690 Consumer 2 10 Total outstanding modification requests 274 $ 158,798

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications issued by the Corporation through April 29, 2020:

Number of

Modifications Outstanding

Balance Commercial 60 $ 21,173 Commercial real estate 142 111,101 Total commercial loan modifications 202 132,274 Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC 113 24,044 Portfolio residential mortgage loans 95 22,999 Home equity 16 1,429 Total residential real estate loan modifications 224 48,472 Consumer 2 22 Total modifications 428 $ 180,768

The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation’s loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Premises and equipment, net $ 15,533 $ 15,245 $ 15,443 $ 14,792 $ 14,838 Mortgage servicing rights 3,980 4,030 3,900 3,758 3,414 Accrued interest receivable 3,124 2,877 2,954 3,350 3,298 Corporate owned life insurance 10,380 10,316 10,248 10,181 10,070 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 Goodwill 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 Core deposit intangibles 812 902 1,015 1,128 1,241 Other real estate owned 400 — — — — Derivative assets 1,063 125 172 — — Right-of-use assets 432 475 105 119 132 Other assets 2,154 1,763 1,622 1,437 1,126 All other assets $ 44,247 $ 42,102 $ 41,828 $ 41,134 $ 40,488 3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ 288 1.89 % $ 695 4.68 % Mortgage servicing rights (50 ) (1.24 )% 566 16.58 % Accrued interest receivable 247 8.59 % (174 ) (5.28 )% Corporate owned life insurance 64 0.62 % 310 3.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock — — % — — % Goodwill — — % — — % Core deposit intangibles (90 ) (9.98 )% (429 ) (34.57 )% Other real estate owned 400 N/M 400 N/M Derivative assets 938 750.40 % 1,063 N/M Right-of-use assets (43 ) (9.05 )% 300 227.27 % Other assets 391 22.18 % 1,028 91.30 % All other assets 2,145 5.09 % $ 3,759 9.28 %

MSR are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. The increase in MSR for 2019 is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. As noted early, in the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recognized an impairment on the MSR of $219. The Corporation does not expect any additional impairments for 2020, and expects nominal growth in MSR in 2020 due to continued residential mortgage origination.

Derivative assets are used in the process of hedging the Corporation’s mortgage banking activities. The derivative assets are recorded at fair value at the end of each quarter. The Corporation does not expect significant growth in derivative assets as residential real estate lending is expected to tighten in 2020.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, “Leases (Topic 842)”, on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months. The large increase from September 30, 2019 was due to an additional lease being entered into by the Corporation.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Noninterest bearing demand $ 281,848 $ 260,503 $ 253,784 $ 248,795 $ 237,213 Interest bearing Savings 215,748 215,218 213,494 232,130 230,006 Money market demand 79,070 88,350 80,873 69,374 61,294 NOW 83,910 75,976 39,286 14,925 17,450 Time deposits 223,261 223,055 213,664 227,331 243,570 Total deposits $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 $ 789,533 3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Noninterest bearing demand $ 21,345 8.19 % $ 44,635 18.82 % Interest bearing Savings 530 0.25 % (14,258 ) (6.20 )% Money market demand (9,280 ) (10.50 )% 17,776 29.00 % NOW 7,934 10.44 % 66,460 380.86 % Time deposits 206 0.09 % (20,309 ) (8.34 )% Total deposits $ 20,735 2.40 % $ 94,304 11.94 %

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. For 2020, the Corporation expects to monitor deposit growth and adjust interest rates so as to create minimal pressure on the net interest margin.

Schedule of time deposit maturities

The following table summarizes the contractual maturities of the time deposits as of March 31, 2020:

Maturity Buckets 3 Months

or Less 3 to 6

Months 6 to 9

Months 9 to 12

Months Beyond 12

Months Balance $ 77,034 $ 44,767 $ 35,959 $ 28,916 $ 36,585 Weighted average yield 1.97 % 2.05 % 1.90 % 1.28 % 1.82 % Cumulative Maturities 3 Months

or Less Up to 6

Months Up to 9

Months Up to 12

Months Total Balance $ 77,034 $ 121,801 $ 157,760 $ 186,676 $ 223,261 Weighted average yield 1.97 % 2.00 % 1.98 % 1.87 % 1.86 %

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 57,500 $ 47,500 $ 55,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Federal funds purchased — — — — 5,000 Total borrowed funds $ 71,500 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 54,000 $ 59,000 3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 10,000 21.05 % $ 17,500 43.75 % Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Federal funds purchased — — % (5,000 ) (100.00 )% Total borrowed funds $ 10,000 16.26 % $ 12,500 21.19 %

While the Corporation increased its reliance on borrowed funds in 2018 to fund its strong loan demand, borrowed funds gradually declined in the quarters prior to December 31, 2019 as the Corporation has been able to fund organic growth through increases in deposit accounts. Total borrowed funds increased in the third quarter of 2019 as the interest rates for Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were extremely attractive. Total borrowed funds are expected to decrease as current Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings mature. Although, as noted earlier, significant volume of PPP loans may cause the Corporation to utilize the PPPLF or other funding sources. The Corporation continually analyzes the market for opportunities and will borrow funds when deemed financially beneficial.

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 57,500 $ 47,500 $ 55,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 Brokered time deposits 28,605 28,605 16,326 23,484 35,398 Internet time deposits 18,005 18,009 21,977 25,058 26,452 Total wholesale funds $ 104,110 $ 94,114 $ 93,303 $ 88,542 $ 101,850 3/31/2020 vs 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 vs 3/31/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 10,000 21.05 % $ 17,500 43.75 % Brokered time deposits — — % (6,793 ) (19.19 )% Internet time deposits (4 ) (0.02 )% (8,447 ) (31.93 )% Total wholesale funds $ 9,996 10.62 % $ 2,260 2.22 %

The Corporation utilizes wholesale funds to fund balance sheet growth. As wholesale funding is typically more expensive than core deposits, the Corporation continually analyzes sources of wholesale funding when the increases in interest earning assets out-pace the increases in core deposits.

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant). Accrued interest payable and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods.

Total shareholders’ equity

Total shareholders’ equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. Total shareholders’ equity is expected to continue to grow in 2020 through the Corporation’s earnings. In April 2020, the Corporation’s Board of Directors amended its common stock repurchase plan to authorize the repurchase of up to $5,000 of common stock.

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation’s common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: XX:ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation’s common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at March 31, 2015 and all dividends were reinvested.

Date FETM ABQ Index 3/31/2015 $ 100.00 $ 100.00 3/31/2016 126.00 101.56 3/31/2017 154.75 140.48 3/31/2018 171.08 148.82 3/31/2019 182.67 130.86 3/31/2020 140.17 93.22

Abbreviations and Acronyms

ABA: American Bankers Association IRA: Individual retirement account ALLL: Allowance for loan losses ITM: Interactive teller machine AOCI: Accumulated other comprehensive income MSR: Mortgage servicing rights ASU: Accounting Standards Update N/M: Not meaningful ATM: Automated teller machine NASDAQ: National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations CARES Act: Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act NOW: Negotiable order of withdrawal CET1: Common equity tier 1 NSF: Non-sufficient funds COVID-19: Coronavirus Disease 2019 OREO: Other real estate owned FDIC: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation PPP: Paycheck Protection Program FHLB: Federal Home Loan Bank PPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility FHLMC: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation QTD: Quarter-to-date FRB: Federal Reserve Bank SAB: Staff Accounting Bulletin FTE: Fully taxable equivalent SBA: Small Business Association GAAP: Generally Accepted Accounting Principles YTD: Year-to-date HFS: Held-for-sale USDA: United States Department of Agriculture HTM: Held-to-maturity

About Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank

Fentura Financial, Inc. is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM, and was recognized as one of the Top 50 performing stocks in 2016 and 2018 on that exchange.

The State Bank is a full-service, 5-Star Bauer Financial rated commercial, retail and trust bank headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. It currently operates 15 full-service branches in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties and a loan production office in Saginaw County. The State Bank was ranked #20 by S&P Global in terms of 2018 performance for banks under $2 billion in assets. The State Bank’s commercial department provides a complete array of products including lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, SBA loans and a full-suite of cash management products. The retail department offers personal checking, savings, time and IRA deposit accounts and a wide array of loan products including home equity, auto and personal loans. The residential loan department offers construction, purchase and refinance residential mortgage loans. The wealth management department offers a full-service suite of trust and portfolio management services. More information can be found at www.thestatebank.com or www.fentura.com.

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future growth in earning assets and net income. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets, products, services, interest rates and fees for services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.