Fentura Financial, Inc. Receives Top 25 Community Bank Ranking in the United States

FENTON, Mich., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

FENTON, Mich., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fentura Financial, Inc, parent company of The State Bank, Fenton, Michigan, announced that it has ranked in the American Banker Magazine’s “Top 200 Community Banks” list, as one of the top performing 25 community banks in the United States. The rankings and performance data was released in the May 2020 publication of American Banker Magazine.

S&P Global Marketing Intelligence reviewed a total of 511 publicly traded banks with total assets of less than $2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019, and that are publicly traded or report financials to the SEC.  Rankings were based on return on average equity across three years. (Source: Capital Performance Group.)

“We are honored once again to be recognized as one of the American Banker Magazine’s top 200 community banks,” said Ron Justice, President & CEO of Fentura Financial, Inc. and The State Bank. “To be listed in the top 25 of the country is an indicator that community banking continues to be important for our local families, businesses and communities. As we navigate through this pandemic, our team continues to focus on building relationships through superior service, giving us confidence that our financial performance will continue no matter what comes our way.”

About Fentura Financial and The State Bank – Fentura Financial is the holding company for The State Bank. It was formed in 1987 and is traded on the OTCQX exchange under the symbol FETM. The State Bank is a full-service, 5-star Bauer Financial-rated commercial, retail and trust bank, based in Fenton, MI. It has assets of $950 million and currently operates 15 full-service offices in Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Saginaw and Shiawassee counties and loan production offices in Washtenaw and Saginaw counties. The State Bank believes in the potential of banking to help create better lives, better businesses, and better communities, and works to achieve this through its full array of consumer, mortgage, SBA, commercial and wealth management banking and advisory services, together with philanthropic and volunteer support to organizations and groups within the communities it serves.

