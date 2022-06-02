Ferguson and Pearl Certification Partner to Transform Home Performance

Ferguson Partners with Pearl Certification Ferguson Partners with Pearl Certification

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pearl Certification and Ferguson today announced a collaboration that benefits homeowners and trade professionals working together to maintain and improve a home’s energy-efficient performance. Pearl Certification is a third-party residential certification program that provides a roadmap for creating a high-performing home. Pearl Certification and Ferguson recognize that today’s homeowners need and want more from their homes. Today’s homes must offer comfort, a safe and healthy living environment, and a more sustainable lifestyle that offers water and energy savings.

Pearl developed an innovative solution, Pearl’s Green Door app, used by homeowners nationwide, for the management and digitization of home energy performance data. The easy-to-use app stores home performance and other important documentation in one convenient location. Additionally, via the app, homeowners access details about improvements and upgrades and connect with area trade professionals. Pearl’s Green Door technology complements Ferguson’s expanding position in the sustainable products and solutions value chain, bridging the gap between 34,000 suppliers and over 1 million customers.

“Now more than ever, homeowners need access to sustainable products and solutions and high-quality skilled trade professionals with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to assist them in maximizing their home’s performance and appraisal. The Pearl Certification program and the Green Door app uniquely position us to positively impact the product selection process for our customers,” said Stephanie Ziegler, Ferguson Director of Environmental Product Strategy. “By working with the Pearl Certification program, our skilled trade professionals, and vendor partners, we can offer a greater number of sustainable products and solutions tailored to our customers. As a result, we simplify the product selection process. Perhaps more importantly, the entire journey promotes water conservation and energy savings for a safer, healthier environment, at home, and ultimately creating resource-efficient communities.”

“We chose Ferguson as our Green Door partner for several reasons,” said Pearl CEO Cynthia Adams. “First, we admire and support the strong ESG goals this company embraces; it’s one reason why they are our exclusive e-commerce partner. Second, Ferguson sells high-quality and high-performing products like appliances, HVAC, plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, and more. Many of the products they carry count toward certification. And third, Ferguson cares about homeowners and the contractors they do business with. Neither Pearl nor Ferguson are interested in a one-off transaction — we want to build relationships with consumers to support them during the lifetime of their homeownership.”

In the future, the collaboration will provide homeowners special access to a Ferguson online catalog featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of kitchen, bath, lighting, and other product innovations to deliver a high-performing home experience. “Ferguson is confident in future programming because Pearl Certification shares the same ESG values and mission,” said Blake Luse, Managing Director of Ferguson Ventures, the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) arm of Ferguson. “Ferguson trusted the collected vision so greatly that we not only collaborated with them, but we also invested in Pearl Certification to support their future long-term success.”

Additional information and details about benefits related to the Pearl Certification and Ferguson collaboration will be posted online or accessible through the Green Door app when available.

About Ferguson

Ferguson is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies and pipe, valves, and fittings in the U.S. The company is also a major distributor of HVAC equipment, fire protection systems, waterworks, and industrial products and services. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $22.8 billion and approximately 31,000 associates in 1,600 locations. Ferguson and its subsidiaries serve customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Ferguson is part of Ferguson plc, which is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. https://www.ferguson.com

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification provides national third-party certification of high-performing homes to bring visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl has certified and provided appraisal addenda on over 83,000 homes in 44 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 3.5-6% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. https://pearlcertification.com

