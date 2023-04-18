Eliminates #1 Developer Pain Point of Stateless Serverless Functions

LONGMONT, Colo. and AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today at the Cloud Native Wasm Day Europe, Fermyon Technologies, the serverless WebAssembly company, introduced the industry’s first instantly available key-value storage for serverless functions with free 1,000 database records at 1MB each. Spin, the popular open source product that is the easiest way for developers to build WebAssembly serverless apps, added local key-value storage in version 1.0 and now developers can instantly utilize key-value capability in a serverless runtime on Fermyon Cloud, which is also free. Fermyon will be demonstrating this new capability this week at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe .

Last month, Fermyon released Spin 1.0:

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/03/22/2632499/0/en/Fermyon-Releases-Spin-1-0-the-Easiest-Way-for-Developers-to-Build-WebAssembly-Serverless-Functions.html

Torsten Volk, managing research director at Enterprise Management Associates, said: “By adding a data store to its serverless platform Fermyon alleviates the preservation and sharing of data as one of the major developer headaches when it comes to cloud native application development. While cloud native applications are stateless in theory, in daily life, developers need the ability to quickly and securely store and share session data to create increasingly enterprise-grade full-stack applications in an efficient manner. Fermyon key-value storage eliminates the time developers typically spend on almost always inconsistent workarounds that can lead to all kinds of compliance and resiliency issues down the road and therefore eliminates another obstacle of mass adoption of WebAssembly.”

Serverless functions have often been constrained to stateless work, which means from request to request, all data is lost. The solution in current serverless offerings (like AWS Lambda) has always been to direct the developer to build their own solution using external data sources. Fermyon has taken the novel approach of simply integrating a distributed storage backend directly into Fermyon Cloud.

Fermyon Cloud is a hosted serverless platform that can start up Spin applications in less than a millisecond, caching and optimizing applications as it loads them, providing supersonic performance for each individual application. Developers can deploy applications nearly instantaneously, testing them in seconds. Time is no longer wasted waiting for cloud services to be provisioned and brought online.

“Managing external services like storage, developers tell us, is frustrating, complex and time consuming. At Fermyon, we’re all about reducing the friction a developer experiences when building serverless apps. Providing free robust storage automatically, with zero configuration and no special setup, makes the developer experience just that much simpler,” said Matt Butcher, co-founder and CEO of Fermyon.

With Fermyon key-value storage, when one request stores a value, any other request can instantly retrieve, update or delete the value. This solves one of the serverless developer’s first and most vexing problems: how and where to store data, thus creating greater developer productivity and satisfaction.

The addition of kev-value storage moves Fermyon Cloud well beyond hosting stateless serverless apps into hosting most full stack application use cases.

About Fermyon Technologies

Fermyon is leading the next wave of cloud computing with the first cloud-native WebAssembly FaaS that lets developers build better serverless apps faster. Fermyon is focused on empowering cloud developers to quickly realize the things they are thinking about creating and focus on the code that brings value instead of the obligatory foundation code. Fermyon was founded by the Deis Labs team at Microsoft Azure and is backed by Insight Partners and Amplify Partners. For more information, go to https://www.fermyon.com or follow @fermyontech.

