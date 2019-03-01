Ferrari publishes agenda for the 2019 AGM

Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm - March 1, 2019
- Canada Carbon Provides Update on Legal Proceedings - March 1, 2019
- First Midwest Names Doug Rose as New Chief Human Resources Officer - March 1, 2019