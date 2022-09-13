Breaking News
Ferrellgas Celebrates National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and propane logistics company Ferrellgas (OTC: FGPR) is ready to celebrate its world-class drivers. Ferrellgas employs nearly 2,500 drivers who work tirelessly to bring bulk propane to hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses, and farms nationwide as well as Blue Rhino propane tanks to more than 60,000 selling locations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

“Our culture is best defined by the strength, passion, and enduring spirit of our Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino drivers,” Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “We celebrate our drivers throughout the year because their importance is foundational to our company. Our drivers are a wonderful group of tireless, dedicated professionals, and I couldn’t be more proud to recognize them as well as all of our nation’s drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was introduced to encourage Americans to thank our nation’s approximately 3.6 million drivers for taking on one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs. Recognizing how important drivers are to its organization, Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino are thanking drivers via social media posts throughout the week and at celebrations being held at local offices.

“Our drivers are the face of Ferrellgas in literally every community we serve,” said Tim Sayers, Ferrellgas’ Vice President of Retail Operations. “Whether they’re navigating interstate highways or county backroads, their focus on safety and attention to every detail is what makes them the very best in our industry. We hear time and again how much our customers appreciate their Ferrellgas driver.”

Vice President of Blue Rhino Operations Geoffrey Jaynes agrees, sharing that Blue Rhino drivers also lift hundreds of propane tanks daily during their numerous stops at retail stores and home delivery locations. “Driving is a demanding job, and our Blue Rhino drivers are a particularly special group,” Geoffrey said. “They know the tanks they deliver can fuel anything from memorable backyard experiences to emergency standby generators during a major storm to so much more. It’s a tremendous responsibility and one they embrace fully.”

About Ferrellgas:
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is found at more than 60,000 selling locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com

