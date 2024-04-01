LIBERTY, Mo., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — April is National Safe Digging Month, and Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is reminding everyone to take a few extra steps before tackling any big outdoor project this spring. Ferrellgas’ top priority is safety, and that’s why the company believes it’s so important for homeowners to find out where utility lines run before they dig into the ground, so they don’t accidentally cut into them.

Determining where utility lines run is easy! Homeowners can simply call 811 or refer to this state-by-state map to help them understand the regulations in their area. Then, they can set up an appointment with a representative who will come out to mark where their utility lines are. They usually spray paint the area or use small flags to show where the lines run.

It’s important to note that the markings may not pinpoint exactly where the lines are underground. Over time, the earth can move which may shift the lines slightly in any direction, so homeowners should always dig a few feet away from the markings. Also of note, propane isn’t always considered a utility if it is located on private property. Some states may require the homeowner to contact their propane provider to find out where those lines run.

“Spring is a great time to do some landscaping or make improvements to your yard, but you need to take the proper precautions,” said Rufus Youngblood, Director of Safety. “Ferrellgas is committed to the safety of our customers and the communities we serve. So, we encourage you to make that quick phone call. A few minutes on the phone can make a big difference when it comes to the safety and success of your project.”

