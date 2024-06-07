LIBERTY, Mo., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The employee-owners of nationwide propane company Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC:FGPR) are celebrating LPG Day! Created by the Paris-based World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA) and recognized annually on June 7, the event is designed to raise awareness of the many benefits of propane around the world.

Millions of Americans rely on propane to fuel their homes, businesses, and farms. Ferrellgas is one of America’s largest propane companies and is also well known for its popular Blue Rhino exchange brand that is sold at approximately 65,000 locations. President & Chief Executive Officer Tamria Zertuche said the nearly 4,500 Ferrellgas employee-owners plan to commemorate the day together and with their industry peers.

“Ferrellgas is proud to stand up with our industry partners here in the U.S. and around the world to showcase the many safe uses of propane,” Zertuche said. “Propane is an abundant and clean-burning energy source. Our goal on LPG Day, and every day, is to help ensure that propane remains a part of the national energy conversation and that consumers always get to choose the energy source that’s best for them.”

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30 th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com .