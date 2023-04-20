LIBERTY, Mo., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Propane logistics company Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) has been named one of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America” by American news magazine Newsweek. It is the only national propane company to receive the honor.

The recognition was based on the results of an independent survey from a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who were asked whether they agreed with statements including “I trust in this company to treat me fairly as its customer,” “I believe this company offers good opportunities for career development,” and “I believe this company would be a good long-term investment.”

“This is a tremendous honor for Ferrellgas and our more than 4,000 employee-owners nationwide,” Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “For more than 80 years now, we’ve worked hard to earn the trust of propane customers in nearly every community in America by making propane easy. We’re thrilled to know this hard work is being recognized and promise to continue doing all we can to maintain that trust.”

Newsweek looked at 3,100 publicly held and privately held companies with annual revenues of more than $500 million. This year’s list includes 700 U.S. companies in 23 industries. Ferrellgas was recognized with 46 other companies in the Energy & Utilities industry category.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

