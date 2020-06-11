Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Enters Into Forbearance Agreement With Noteholders

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Enters Into Forbearance Agreement With Noteholders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

LIBERTY, Mo., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (“FGP”) announced today that it has entered into a forbearance agreement with holders of its 8.625% Senior Notes due June 15, 2020 (the “2020 Notes”) holding approximately 77% of the outstanding amount of such notes (the “Forbearing Holders”).  Pursuant to the agreement, the Forbearing Holders of the 2020 Notes agreed to forbear from exercising any rights or remedies during the forbearance period against FGP arising from FGP’s failure to pay amounts due and owing under the applicable indenture.  The Forbearing Holders also agreed to direct U.S. Bank National Association, as indenture trustee, not to take any remedial action during the term of the forbearance agreement.  During the forbearance period, FGP and the Forbearing Holders agreed to work cooperatively to negotiate a definitive restructuring agreement with respect to the 2020 Notes.  The forbearance period extends through July 31, 2020, subject to FGP’s satisfaction of certain milestones.  FGP is represented by Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP and the Forbearing Holders are represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 4, 2020.  Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.