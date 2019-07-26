Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE

LIBERTY, Mo., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) announced today that on July 23, 2019, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange, Inc. (NYSE) that it is no longer in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because the average closing price of the Company’s common units over a consecutive 30-day trading period was less than $1.00 per unit. The NYSE’s notification has no impact on the Company’s business operations.

In accordance with applicable NYSE procedures, the Company will respond to the NYSE within ten business days to confirm its intent to cure this deficiency within the prescribed timeframe set out in the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual. The Company has a period of six months following the receipt of notice to regain compliance. During this time the Company’s common units will continue to be listed and trade on the NYSE. The NYSE’s notification does not affect the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.

The Company can regain compliance at any time during the six month period if its common units have a closing price of at least $1.00 on the last trading day of any calendar month during the period and also has an average closing price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 27, 2018. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2018, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.