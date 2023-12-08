Financial Highlights Gross Profit for the first fiscal quarter decreased $1.0 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year period, driven by decreases of $42.3 million and $41.2 million in revenue and cost of sales, respectively. The revenue and cost of sales changes were primarily due to wholesale propane prices that were 28.6% lower from Mt. Belvieu, Texas and 30.6% lower from Conway, Kansas compared to the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the first fiscal quarter was flat at $1.20 per gallon for both the current and prior year periods. Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $17.5 million for the first fiscal quarter compared to a net loss of $4.5 million in the prior year period, driven, in part, by higher expenses incurred in response to and preparation for system growth. Adjusted EBITDA for the first fiscal quarter decreased by $16.8 million compared to the prior year period, with the decrease largely attributable to the increase in net loss.

Company Highlights Blue Rhino, the Company’s tank exchange brand, increased capacity 15% to 20% in its production facilities where we expect to see volume growth, as well as preparing our distribution yards, investing in vending technology, and adding micro-distribution centers to support growth. Ferrellgas announced its continued partnership with Operation Warm, an organization that provides new coats and shoes to children in need across the country. Blue Rhino honored its partnership with Operation BBQ Relief, an organization that serves people across the country impacted by natural disasters, with a limited edition tank sleeve. 188 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards and Blue Rhino recognized three Golden Rhino Award recipients in the first fiscal quarter.



“It was an exciting quarter for Ferrellgas focused on Blue Rhino growth initiatives and preparation for our core business peak season ahead,” said Tamria Zertuche, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrellgas. “The employee-owners of Ferrellgas delivered the infrastructure, fleet and human resource activities needed for the strategic growth goals of Ferrellgas. We could not be more proud of the growth opportunities our sales teams, customer service representatives and drivers across the country help to deliver each and every day.”

Gross profit decreased slightly by $1.0 million, or 1%, for the first fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. The main factor behind this change was a $42.3 million decrease in revenue, which was partially offset by a decrease of $41.2 million in cost of product as compared to the prior year period. Our wholesale sales price per gallon partially correlates to the change in the wholesale market price of propane. The wholesale market price at our two major supply points averaged 28.6% and 30.6% less in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. These decreases impacted both the revenue and cost of product changes for the period. As expected, propane market cost reduction and stabilization impacted our current period gross profit. Margin per gallon was flat at $1.20 per gallon for both periods.

We recognized a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $17.5 million and $4.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenue increased 26% for the first fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Operating expense – personnel, vehicle, plant and office increased $14.9 million, or 11%, primarily due to an increase of $5.0 million from the Company increasing personnel for growth projects (including increased acquisitions and the expansion by Blue Rhino into both self-service vending) and new customer growth, in addition to $3.0 million related to the timing of benefit payments. The remainder of the increase in operating expense was primarily driven by a $3.9 million increase in vehicle costs as trucks were refurbished to support new customer growth in Blue Rhino. Lower legal costs compared to the prior year period drove the majority of the $2.0 million decrease in General and administrative expense.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased by $16.8 million, or 34%, to $32.9 million in the first fiscal quarter compared to $49.7 million in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily due to the $13.0 million increase in net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., as noted above, and a $3.8 million EBITDA adjustment for legal fees related to a non-core business.

The Company announced its continued partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization that provides new coats and shoes for children in need across the country. “Giving a child a new coat can be a transformative experience,” said Ms. Zertuche. “It truly makes a difference for so many children, and it’s one more way we can Fuel Life Simply for them and their families. As a company that supplies the propane that heats millions of American homes, supporting Operation Warm is a natural fit for us. Every child deserves to feel warm, safe, and loved.” The Company participated in two coat distribution events this year.

Blue Rhino celebrated Labor Day with a new, limited edition tank sleeve honoring our partnership with Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit organization that has served more than ten million meals to those impacted by natural disasters. The Company is proud to support such an important cause by providing the fuel needed to cook the meals served.

The Company had 188 nominations for Ferrellgas Flame awards during the first fiscal quarter, including 33 in Safety, 65 in Customer Service, 29 in Innovation, and 61 in Leadership. This employee recognition program is yet another way Ferrellgas shows appreciation to its most valuable resource, its employee-owners. In addition to performance recognition, Ferrellgas believes in education and continuous improvement. The Golden Rhino Award program recognizes a Blue Rhino employee or group each quarter from production, operations and corporate for their accomplishments.

(in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS October 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $10,789 and $11,126 of restricted cash at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023, respectively) $ 76,783 $ 137,347 Accounts and notes receivable, net 150,504 159,379 Inventories 105,829 98,104 Price risk management asset 6,465 11,966 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,025 29,135 Total current assets 382,606 435,931 Property, plant and equipment, net 616,212 615,174 Goodwill, net 257,006 257,006 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $351,971 and $349,614 at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023, respectively) 104,257 106,615 Operating lease right-of-use assets 55,609 57,839 Other assets, net 56,408 58,838 Total assets $ 1,472,098 $ 1,531,403 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 45,918 $ 35,115 Current portion of long-term debt 2,597 2,597 Current operating lease liabilities 24,954 24,600 Other current liabilities 175,241 197,030 Total current liabilities 248,710 259,342 Long-term debt 1,456,368 1,456,184 Operating lease liabilities 31,804 34,235 Other liabilities 26,378 29,084 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023) (1,237,866 ) (1,205,103 ) Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31,2023) 383,012 383,012 General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at October 31, 2023 and July 31, 2023) (70,897 ) (70,566 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (9,125 ) 1,059 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (934,876 ) (891,598 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,635 ) (7,193 ) Total deficit (942,511 ) (898,791 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,472,098 $ 1,531,403

(unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 338,934 $ 385,844 $ 1,869,982 $ 2,031,019 Other 32,079 27,445 114,207 102,304 Total revenues 371,013 413,289 1,984,189 2,133,323 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 172,180 213,081 962,456 1,166,547 Other 4,441 4,776 15,578 13,675 Gross profit 194,392 195,432 1,006,155 953,101 Operating expense – personnel, vehicle, plant & other 144,646 129,740 592,426 533,231 Operating expense – equipment lease expense 5,376 6,024 22,604 23,428 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,404 22,631 95,143 92,233 General and administrative expense 12,825 14,833 68,730 55,038 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 720 723 2,932 2,984 Loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals 1,335 1,680 5,346 (6,348 ) Operating income 5,086 19,801 218,974 252,535 Interest expense (24,161 ) (25,009 ) (96,864 ) (99,707 ) Other income, net 1,336 469 3,492 1,038 (Loss) earnings before income tax expense (17,739 ) (4,739 ) 125,602 153,866 Income tax expense 162 18 1,125 903 Net (loss) earnings (17,901 ) (4,757 ) 124,477 152,963 Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) (345 ) (212 ) 607 909 Net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (17,556 ) $ (4,545 ) $ 123,870 $ 152,054 Class A unitholders’ interest in net loss $ (33,632 ) $ (20,751 ) $ (2,710 ) $ (13,996 ) Net loss per unitholders’ interest Basic and diluted net loss per Class A Unit $ (6.92 ) $ (4.27 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (2.88 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding – basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858

(1) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Twelve months ended October 31, October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (17,556 ) $ (4,545 ) $ 123,870 $ 152,054 Income tax expense 162 18 1,125 903 Interest expense 24,161 25,009 96,864 99,707 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,404 22,631 95,143 92,233 EBITDA 31,171 43,113 317,002 344,897 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 720 723 2,932 2,984 Loss (gain) loss on asset sales and disposal 1,335 1,680 5,346 (6,348 ) Other income, net (1,336 ) (469 ) (3,492 ) (1,038 ) Severance costs include $49 in operating expense and $585 in general and administrative expense for the twelve months ended October 31, 2023, respectively. — 10 634 372 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 1,054 4,872 17,933 10,679 Business transformation costs (1) 274 — 2,362 — Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) (345 ) (212 ) 607 909 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 32,873 49,717 343,324 352,455 Net cash interest expense (4) (20,747 ) (22,606 ) (84,836 ) (102,853 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (5) (4,530 ) (5,832 ) (18,867 ) (19,272 ) Cash paid for income taxes (103 ) (49 ) (1,146 ) (1,067 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 480 752 1,880 4,224 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (6) 7,973 21,982 240,355 233,487 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 16,251 17,966 62,599 65,908 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (159 ) (440 ) (4,806 ) (4,671 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (7) (8,437 ) 3,576 172,950 162,908 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (8) — — 49,998 99,996 Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess (9) $ (8,437 ) $ 3,576 $ 122,952 $ 62,912 Propane gallons sales Retail – Sales to End Users 114,440 118,396 598,187 626,887 Wholesale – Sales to Resellers 47,765 43,869 209,786 206,330 Total propane gallons sales 162,205 162,265 807,973 833,217

(1) Non-recurring costs included in “Operating, general and administrative expense” primarily related to the implementation of an ERP system as part of our business transformation initiatives.

(2) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net (loss) earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss (gain) on asset sales and disposals, other income, net, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, business transformation costs, and net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership’s performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(4) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net.

(5) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.

(6) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

(8) The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2024 or fiscal 2023.

(9) Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow (shortage) excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow (shortage) excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.