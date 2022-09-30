Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Financial Highlights Revenues for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2022 increased $52.4 million or 16% and $360.2 million or 21%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. Gross Profit for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2022 increased $20.7 million or 13% and $68.4 million or 8%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. Margin per gallon for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2022 increased 17% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $19.4 million for the fourth fiscal quarter compared to a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $18.8 million in the prior year period. Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was $148.0 million for fiscal 2022 compared to a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $68.4 million in fiscal 2021.

Company Highlights The Company joined the National Propane Gas Association in June 2022. Ferrellgas’ officers now serve on both the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the NPGA. Blue Rhino home delivery expansion continued to the Phoenix, AZ area in the fourth fiscal quarter. Additionally, limited edition Blue Rhino tank packages debuted in honor of the Company’s partnership with Operation BBQ Relief. Over 900 employees received Ferrellgas Flame Awards in fiscal 2022 for exemplary performance in the areas of Safety, Customer Service, Innovation, and Leadership. Over 270 employees were promoted in fiscal 2022 for key roles in field operations and corporate departments.



LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal year (“fiscal 2022”) and fourth fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

“When you encounter a Ferrellgas employee as they live and work across the United States, you notice how driven they are, how professional they are, and how passionate they are about their families and our customers,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Our almost 4,500 full-time, seasonal and part-time employees and contractors work each day to find ways to improve and grow, they do this to benefit themselves, their team members and our customers.”

Operating expense as a percentage of total revenue decreased 2% for both periods primarily due to a focus on cost containment and strategic purchasing. As a technology enabled logistics company, Ferrellgas continues to benefit from its nationwide footprint and focus on continuous improvement. A favorable credit position over the prior year period continues to position Ferrellgas well with suppliers. The Company’s continued emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continues to increase efficiency and profitability. The Company’s inventory position management also assists in mitigating the risk from price fluctuations tied to fixed price purchases of propane. Warmer weather trends of 6.7% and 5.1% for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2022, respectively, drove the 3% decline in gallons sold for both periods. The Company’s initiatives, including efficiencies in delivery of gallons and logistics management, helped offset these negative trends as margin per gallon increased by $0.18, or 17% higher, for the fourth fiscal quarter and by $0.12, or 12% higher, for fiscal 2022.

Revenues increased $52.4 million or 16% for the fourth fiscal quarter while fiscal 2022 revenues increased $360.2 million or 21%. Cost of sales had unfavorable increases of $31.7 million or 18% for the fourth fiscal quarter and $291.8 million or 33% for fiscal 2022, primarily as a result of inflationary costs for material and other commodities, such as steel used in tanks. Despite these increases, gross profit was favorable with increases of $20.7 million and $68.4 million, or 13% and 8% higher, for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2022, respectively. Operating income per gallon was $0.04 higher for both periods compared to prior year periods.

For the fourth fiscal quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $19.4 million compared to a net loss of $18.8 million in the prior year period. For fiscal 2022, the Company reported net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $148.0 million compared to a net loss of $68.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $10.0 million or 42% to $34.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter compared to $24.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $22.0 million or 7% to $340.1 million in fiscal 2022 compared to $318.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was favorably impacted by increases of $5.0 million and $28.8 million in operating income during the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2022, respectively.

As previously announced on July 8, 2022, we paid a $49.9 million distribution to holders of record of the Class B Units as of June 23, 2022. The Company also made a distribution in the first fiscal quarter of $49.9 million, which was paid on October 8, 2021. The aggregate distribution of approximately $100.0 million for fiscal 2022 was made possible by the continued strong performance of the Company.

“Our success for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal 2022 is due to our smart, engaged, and empowered employees executing all the important roles necessary in a company like ours,” Ferrell added. “Our people have continued to invest in the development of themselves, their teams, and in the vision of our company. Across the country our hard working, dedicated employee-owners continue to win. I could not be more proud.”

Ferrellgas joined the National Propane Gas Association (“NPGA”), a trade organization representing approximately 2,400 companies in the U.S. propane industry, in June 2022. Ferrellgas’ officers now serve on both the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the NPGA. As one of the nation’s leading propane retailers, the Company plans to partner with the NPGA at the National and State levels, promoting the awareness of green, accessible, affordable, and efficient propane.

Ferrellgas’ employees completed over 4,300 hours of professional development training via the Ferrellgas University Program. This program allows access to thousands of courses aimed at career and professional development. This platform created over 270 opportunities for internal career advancement in field operations and corporate support areas.

In addition to previously announced home delivery services in 17 other locations, Blue Rhino expanded its home delivery services in the fourth fiscal quarter to include the Phoenix area. In conjunction with our mission to Fuel Life Simply, the home delivery program allows our customers to avoid an extra trip to the store and choose to have a fresh, cleaned, and leak-tested Blue Rhino tank or two delivered to their doorstep. In its continued collaboration with Operation BBQ Relief, a charitable organization providing hot meals to first responders and communities impacted by natural disasters, Blue Rhino introduced limited edition Operation BBQ Relief-themed tank sleeves to highlight and honor the work done by this organization throughout the country.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Company will conduct a live teleconference on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ivvt62h7 to discuss the results of operations for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022. The live webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 selling locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,208 and $11,500 of restricted cash at July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) $ 158,737 $ 281,952 Accounts and notes receivable, net 150,395 131,574 Inventories 115,187 88,379 Price risk management asset 43,015 78,001 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,764 39,092 Total current assets 498,098 618,998 Property, plant and equipment, net 603,148 582,118 Goodwill, net 257,099 246,946 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $440,121 and $432,032 at July 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 97,638 100,743 Operating lease right-of-use asset 72,888 87,611 Other assets, net 79,244 93,228 Total assets $ 1,608,115 $ 1,729,644 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,586 $ 47,913 Current portion of long-term debt 1,792 1,670 Current operating lease liabilities 25,824 25,363 Other current liabilities 218,610 246,000 Total current liabilities 303,812 320,946 Long-term debt 1,450,016 1,444,890 Operating lease liabilities 47,231 74,349 Other liabilities 43,518 61,189 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at July 31, 2022 and 2021) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 units outstanding at July 31, 2022 and 2021) (1,229,823 ) (1,214,813 ) Class B (1,300,000 units outstanding at July 31, 2022 and 2021) 383,012 383,012 General partner unitholder (49,496 units outstanding at July 31, 2022 and 2021) (71,320 ) (72,178 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 37,907 88,866 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (880,224 ) (815,113 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,587 ) (7,966 ) Total deficit (887,811 ) (823,079 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,608,115 $ 1,729,644





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Year ended July 31, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 365,460 $ 317,333 $ 2,017,879 $ $ 1,668,852 Other 22,093 17,793 96,661 85,458 Total revenues 387,553 335,126 2,114,540 1,754,310 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 207,295 175,146 1,174,004 881,936 Other 2,166 2,572 12,509 12,728 Gross profit 178,092 157,408 928,027 859,646 Operating expense – personnel, vehicle, plant & other 128,185 116,918 520,603 465,816 Operating expense – equipment lease expense 5,607 6,600 23,094 27,062 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,591 21,462 89,897 85,382 General and administrative expense 13,459 11,305 52,780 60,065 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 734 934 3,170 3,215 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals (52 ) (407 ) (6,618 ) 1,831 Operating income 5,568 596 245,101 216,275 Interest expense (25,594 ) (24,606 ) (100,093 ) (173,616 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — 5,088 — (104,834 ) Other income, net 427 77 4,833 4,246 Reorganization expense – professional fees — (236 ) — (10,443 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (19,599 ) (19,081 ) 149,841 (68,372 ) Income tax expense 156 135 981 741 Net earnings (loss) (19,755 ) (19,216 ) 148,860 (69,113 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (363 ) (394 ) 867 (702 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (19,392 ) $ (18,822 ) $ 147,993 $ (68,411 ) Class A unitholders’ interest in net loss $ (83,283 ) $ (34,727 ) $ (18,770 ) $ (91,751 ) Net loss per unitholders’ interest Basic and diluted net loss per Class A Unit $ (17.14 ) $ (7.15 ) $ (3.86 ) $ (18.89 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding – basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858





Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

Three months ended Year ended July 31, July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (19,392 ) $ (18,822 ) $ 147,993 $ (68,411 ) Income tax expense 156 135 981 741 Interest expense 25,594 24,606 100,093 173,616 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,591 21,462 89,897 85,382 EBITDA 30,949 27,381 338,964 191,328 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 734 934 3,170 3,215 (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposal (52 ) (407 ) (6,618 ) 1,831 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — (5,088 ) — 104,834 Other income, net (427 ) (77 ) (4,833 ) (4,246 ) Reorganization expense – professional fees — 236 — 10,443 Severance costs include $31 and $148 in operating expense for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2022, respectively. Also include $1 and $430 in general and administrative expense for the three and twelve months ended July 31, 2022, respectively. 32 — 578 1,761 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 3,303 1,557 7,938 10,129 Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses — — — (500 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (363 ) (394 ) 867 (702 ) Adjusted EBITDA (b) 34,176 24,142 340,066 318,093 Net cash interest expense (c) (26,973 ) (22,437 ) (99,366 ) (160,153 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (d) (3,903 ) (11,651 ) (17,019 ) (26,168 ) Cash paid for income taxes (368 ) (268 ) (1,018 ) (706 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 745 881 4,113 4,588 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e) 3,677 (9,333 ) 226,776 135,654 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 16,250 16,013 65,287 24,024 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (74 ) 187 (4,536 ) (2,713 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f) (12,647 ) (25,159 ) 156,953 108,917 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (g) 49,998 — 99,996 — Distributable cash flow excess (shortage) (h) $ (62,645 ) $ (25,159 ) $ 56,957 $ 108,917 Propane gallons sales Retail – Sales to End Users 94,432 95,933 624,316 632,057 Wholesale – Sales to Resellers 47,561 51,055 206,516 228,025 Total propane gallons sales 141,993 146,988 830,832 860,082