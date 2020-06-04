Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Gross Profit increased by $6.2 million, or almost three percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of an 8 cent increase in gross margin per gallon combined with a 24 percent increase in tank exchange volumes.

Propane sales volume for the quarter decreased by 17.2 million gallons due to weather that was 10 percent warmer than the prior year and to the widespread slowdown of the economy due to COVID-19 primarily impacting the Industrial/Commercial customer base.

Successfully issued $700M of Senior Secured Notes due 2025

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC Pink: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $15.4 million, or $0.16 per common unit, compared to prior year period net earnings of $20.5 million, or $0.21 per common unit. The $15.4 million net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. includes $37.4 million loss from early extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $92.3 million compared to $88.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter, a 4 percent increase.

The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 246.8 million, down from 264.1 million gallons in the prior year due to warmer temperatures than prior year and the widespread slowdown of the economy due to COVID-19, partially offset by customer growth. Gross margin cents per gallon were 8 cents, or 10 percent higher than the prior year due to wholesale propane prices that were approximately 50 percent lower than the prior year. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share. This strategic focus resulted in over 22,000 new customers and over 3,900 new tank exchange selling locations, or approximately three and seven percent more than prior year, respectively. Additionally, the Company successfully issued $700M of senior first lien notes due 2025. Proceeds were used to repay the senior secured credit facility, to collateralize letters of credit and for general corporate purposes.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020. Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities. The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS April 30, 2020 July 31, 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $141,318 and $0 of restricted cash $ 318,847 $ 11,054 at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively) Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $134,443 and $106,145 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019, respectively) 142,952 107,596 Inventories 65,209 80,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,223 42,275 Total Current Assets 574,231 241,379 Property, plant and equipment, net 596,978 596,723 Goodwill, net 247,195 247,195 Intangible assets, net 103,966 108,557 Operating lease right-of-use asset 110,497 – Other assets, net 87,472 69,105 Total Assets $ 1,720,339 $ 1,262,959 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,025 $ 33,364 Short-term borrowings – 43,000 Collateralized note payable – 62,000 Current portion of long-term debt (a) 359,050 631,756 Current operating lease liabilities 31,914 – Other current liabilities 174,823 138,237 Total Current Liabilities 602,812 908,357 Long-term debt 2,146,044 1,457,004 Operating lease liabilities 76,133 – Other liabilities 52,167 36,536 Contingencies and commitments Partners Deficit: Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019) (1,057,859 ) (1,046,245 ) General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at April 30, 2020 and July 31, 2019) (70,593 ) (70,476 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,580 ) (14,512 ) Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners’ Deficit (1,149,032 ) (1,131,233 ) Noncontrolling interest (7,785 ) (7,705 ) Total Partners’ Deficit (1,156,817 ) (1,138,938 ) Total Liabilities and Partners’ Deficit $ 1,720,339 $ 1,262,959 (a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per unit data) (unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 April 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 391,745 $ 459,556 $ 1,150,377 $ 1,344,634 $ 1,414,601 $ 1,641,311 Midstream operations – – – – 21,688 Other 20,385 20,069 65,800 60,677 80,657 89,833 Total revenues 412,130 479,625 1,216,177 1,405,311 1,495,258 1,752,832 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 176,265 250,389 548,136 766,056 684,596 936,618 Midstream operations – – – – – 25,849 Other 2,740 2,320 9,774 8,789 12,391 23,104 Gross profit 233,125 226,916 658,267 630,466 798,271 767,261 Operating expense – personnel, vehicle, plant & other 121,558 119,991 364,334 351,541 481,661 472,532 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,366 20,617 59,380 59,214 79,012 84,444 General and administrative expense 12,560 11,516 36,447 42,037 54,404 56,705 Operating expense – equipment lease expense 8,075 8,319 24,724 24,597 33,200 32,041 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 757 (4 ) 2,182 4,688 3,187 7,816 Loss on asset sales and disposals 1,859 1,683 6,242 8,403 8,807 149,388 Operating income (loss) 67,950 64,794 164,958 139,986 138,000 (35,665 ) Interest expense (45,703 ) (44,162 ) (138,948 ) (132,931 ) (183,636 ) (177,543 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (37,399 ) – (37,399 ) – (37,399 ) – Other income (expense), net (158 ) 251 (214 ) 356 (201 ) (138 ) Earnings (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (15,310 ) 20,883 (11,603 ) 7,411 (83,236 ) (213,346 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 161 123 794 284 833 (2,676 ) Net earnings (loss) (15,471 ) 20,760 (12,397 ) 7,127 (84,069 ) (210,670 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (a) (78 ) 299 133 337 (502 ) (1,776 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (15,393 ) 20,461 (12,530 ) 6,790 (83,567 ) (208,894 ) Less: General partner’s interest in net earnings (loss) (154 ) 205 (125 ) 68 (835 ) (2,089 ) Common unitholders’ interest in net earnings (loss) $ (15,239 ) $ 20,256 $ (12,405 ) $ 6,722 $ (82,732 ) $ (206,805 ) Earnings (loss) Per Common Unit Basic and diluted net earnings loss per common unitholders’ interest $ (0.16 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.85 ) $ (2.13 ) Weighted average common units outstanding – basic 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 97,152.7 Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Nine months ended Twelve months ended April 30 April 30 April 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ (15,393 ) $ 20,461 $ (12,530 ) $ 6,790 $ (83,567 ) $ (208,894 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 161 123 794 284 833 (2,676 ) Interest expense 45,703 44,162 138,948 132,931 183,636 177,543 Depreciation and amortization expense 20,366 20,617 59,380 59,214 79,012 84,444 EBITDA 50,837 85,363 186,592 199,219 179,914 50,417 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 757 (4 ) 2,182 4,688 3,187 7,816 Loss on asset sales and disposal 1,859 1,683 6,242 8,403 8,807 149,388 Loss on extinguishment of debt 37,399 – 37,399 – 37,399 – Other income (expense), net 158 (251 ) 214 (356 ) 201 138 Severance expense includes $690 in operating expense and $910 in general and administrative expense for the nine and twelve months ended period ending April 30, 2019. – – – 1,600 – 1,600 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 1,325 1,471 5,887 10,643 13,608 13,301 Multi-employer pension plan withdrawal settlement – – – 1,524 – 1,524 Exit costs associated with contracts – Midstream dispositions – – – – – 11,804 Lease accounting standard adjustment and other 80 – 134 – 134 – Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (b) (78 ) 299 133 337 (502 ) (1,776 ) Adjusted EBITDA (b) 92,337 88,561 238,783 226,058 242,748 234,212 Net cash interest expense (c) (43,442 ) (40,747 ) (129,341 ) (123,325 ) (170,806 ) (168,553 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (d) (6,803 ) (13,506 ) (18,700 ) (45,038 ) (20,436 ) (53,570 ) Cash refund from (paid for) taxes (49 ) (23 ) (50 ) (21 ) (170 ) (188 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 851 456 2,510 2,416 4,343 7,264 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e) 42,894 34,741 93,202 60,090 55,679 19,165 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest 858 695 1,864 1,202 1,113 383 Distributable cash flow attributable to common unitholders (f) 42,036 34,046 91,338 58,888 54,566 18,782 Less: Distributions paid to common unitholders – – – 9,715 – 19,430 Distributable cash flow excess/(shortage) $ 42,036 $ 34,046 $ 91,338 $ 49,173 $ 54,566 $ (648 ) Propane gallons sales Retail – Sales to End Users 186,175 204,441 552,340 573,152 651,454 666,572 Wholesale – Sales to Resellers 60,660 59,641 179,695 179,256 233,005 233,974 Total propane gallons sales 246,835 264,082 732,035 752,408 884,459 900,546