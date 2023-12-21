LIBERTY, Mo., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winter is here, and as the leader in the propane industry, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is working hard to keep our customers safe and warm! As temperatures drop, we’re offering a few reminders to customers to help ensure they are prepared for the season with the propane they need.

Will Call customers, it is your responsibility to keep an eye on your tank level. Please contact Ferrellgas to schedule a fill at least seven (7) business days before you anticipate needing propane, or when your tank level reaches 30%. You can find several ways to contact us, including by phone or virtual chat, at Ferrellgas.com.

Qualifying Will Call customers should consider switching to Auto Fill. This free program allows Ferrellgas to automatically schedule a fill for your tank when we anticipate you’ll need propane. Auto Fill customers may also choose to add a digital tank monitor to your tank, so you can keep an eye on your tank level from anywhere, any time. Combining our Auto Fill program with digital tank monitoring offers the best service for you and your family.

For all customers, as the first flakes begin to fall, please be sure to keep the path to your propane tank clear of snow and ice. The same goes for your driveway or any sidewalks leading up to your tank. Please be sure to secure any pets or animals, too, and leave gates unlocked. In order for our drivers to be able to deliver your propane, they need to be able to safely reach your tank when they arrive at your home. “Every winter, our goal is to Fuel Life Simply for our customers,” said Tim Sayers, Ferrellgas Vice President of Retail Operations. “Having a clear path to your propane tank will help our teams get you the propane you need.”

The safety of our customers and our employee-owners is our number one priority, especially during the winter months. Unfortunately, extreme weather can strike at any time, making roads impassable. Please know that if the road to your home or business isn’t clear, we may need to reschedule your delivery. As soon as the roads are safe, our dedicated team of propane professionals will be out making deliveries again.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

