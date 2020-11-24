Ferroglobe Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

Sales of $262.7 million; Net loss of $(46.8) million; Adjusted EBITDA of $22.2 million

Q3 sales of $262.7 million compared to $250.0 million in Q2 2020, and $381.7 million in Q3 2019

Adjusted EBITDA of $22.2 million compared to $22.4 million in Q2 2020 and $(7.2) million in Q3 2019

Q3 net loss of $(46.8) million compared to $(14.0) million in Q2 2020, and $(140.1) million in Q3 2019. Q3 net loss includes a property, plant and equipment impairment charge of $34.3 million

Gross debt of $442 million at the end of Q3 2020, compared to $451 million at the end of Q2 2020

Positive operating cash flow of $23.0 million, partially offset by the senior unsecured notes coupon payment of $(16.4) million and partial ABL paydown of $(7.8) million

Successful refinancing of the prior accounts receivable securitization program on October 2, 2020 with the signing of a new factoring program, providing an improvement in financial terms and cash release at closing

Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights

In Q3 2020, Ferroglobe posted a net loss of $(46.8) million, or $(0.28) per share on a fully diluted basis. On an adjusted basis, the Q3 2020 net loss was $(9.3) million, or $(0.14) per share on a fully diluted basis.

Q3 2020 reported EBITDA was $(12.2) million, down from $22.1 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q3 2020 EBITDA was $22.2 million, down slightly from Q2 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% for Q3 2020, compared to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.0% for Q2 2020.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended $,000 (unaudited) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Sales $ 262,673 $ 250,004 $ 381,745 $ 823,899 $ 1,238,615 Net (loss) profit $ (46,834 ) $ (14,035 ) $ (140,139 ) $ (109,927 ) $ (212,351 ) Diluted EPS $ (0.28 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.23 ) Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to the parent $ (9,332 ) $ (11,064 ) $ (16,084 ) $ (58,108 ) $ (60,200 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.14 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.36 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,231 $ 22,413 $ (7,210 ) $ 27,027 $ 1,152 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.5 % 9.0 % -1.9 % 3.3 % 0.1 %

Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The third quarter results are a confirmation of the swift actions we have been taking throughout the year to address the unpredictable circumstances created by COVID-19. By aligning our cost structure with changes in market conditions this quarter’s financial performance remained stable.” Dr. Levi added, “We continue to seek ways to bolster our agility in the face of the pandemic to ensure the company is well capitalized and positioned for a market recovery. Our new strategic plan focuses on elements within our control and aims to improve our overall competitiveness. During the quarter we made significant progress setting the foundation throughout the organization and have started on the execution of specific initiatives across various functional areas.”

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash generated from operations during Q3 2020 was $23.0 million, including $33 million in respect the sale of CO2 emission rights.

Working capital increased by $33 million, from $321 million as of June 30, 2020 to $354 million at September 30, 2020. The increase is mainly driven by a reduction in accounts payable and strengthening of the Euro relative to the US Dollar.

Gross debt was $442 million as of September 30, 2020, down from $451 million as of June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the senior unsecured notes coupon payment and partial ABL paydown, partially offset by COVID-19 funding supported by local governments in France and Canada.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Given the challenging market backdrop and lingering uncertainty we remain focused on cash generation and preservation. We are making adjustments throughout the business to ensure a sustainable level of cash to support our operations and have managed this through a number of initiatives, including a successful refinancing of the prior accounts receivables securitization program. At the same time we continued to reduce our debt balance during the quarter.” Ms. García-Cos added, “The new strategic plan supports our focus on further cost reduction and improvement in cash conversion, while accelerating the Company’s return to profitability.”

COVID-19

Since January 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to various jurisdictions where the Company does business. The Company has been monitoring the evolving situation, and consequent emerging risk. Among other steps, the Company has implemented a coronavirus crisis management team, which has been meeting regularly to ensure the Company and its subsidiaries take appropriate action to protect all employees and ensure business continuity.

During the third quarter demand for our products was adversely impacted by COVID-19. It is difficult to forecast all the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and such impacts might have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition. The Company is continuously evaluating how evolving customer demand and sales price evolution stand to affect the Company’s business and results in the next twelve months.

In connection with the preparation of our consolidated financial statements, we conducted an evaluation as to whether there were conditions and events, considered in the aggregate, which raise substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern in the one year period after the date of the issuance of these interim financial statements. For this interim financial statement, the evaluation was updated. Given the speed and frequency of continuously evolving developments with respect to this pandemic and the uncertainties this may bring for the Company and the demand for its products, it is difficult to forecast the level of trading activity and hence cash flow in the next twelve months. Developing a reliable estimate of the potential impact on the results of operations and cash flow at this time is difficult as markets and industries react to the pandemic and the measures implemented in response to it, but our downside scenario analysis supports an expectation that the Company will have cash headroom to continue to operate throughout the next twelve months.

Additionally, the indenture governing the senior unsecured notes includes provisions which, in the event of a change of control, would require the Company to offer to redeem the outstanding senior unsecured notes at a cash purchase price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the senior unsecured notes, plus any accrued and unpaid interest. Based on the provisions cited above, a change of control as defined in the indenture is unlikely to occur, but the matter it is not within the Company’s control. If a change of control were to occur, the Company may not have sufficient financial resources available to satisfy all of its obligations. Management is pursuing additional sources of financing to increase liquidity to fund operations.

Subsequent events

On October 2, 2020, the Company signed a factoring agreement, replacing the prior accounts receivables securitization program. At closing, there was cash release of $19.7 million from restricted cash relating to a special purpose vehicle under prior securitization program.

On November 1, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Thomas Wiesner as Chief Legal Officer. Subsequently, Mr. Wiesner was also appointed as the Secretary to the Board of Directors.

On November 16, 2020, the Tribunal Superior de Justicia of Galicia dismissed FerroAtlántica’s claim of petition to separate the metallurgical plants of Cee and Dumbria from the related hydroelectric power plants. According to applicable law, this judgment can be appealed before the Spanish Supreme Court.

Discussion of Third Quarter 2020 Results

The Company has concluded that there are indications for potential impairment of goodwill property, plant and equipment and deferred tax assets. During the third quarter, the Company registered an impairment relating to the Niagara Falls facility as there are no plans to restart production. The Company is conducting, the rest of its impairment analysis and as such further material impairment relating to goodwill and/or the remaining property, plant and equipment and deferred tax assets could be identified and recorded subsequently. The financial results presented for the third quarter and year to date as of September 30, 2020 are unaudited and may be subsequently adjusted for items including impairment of goodwill and/or property, plant and equipment.

Sales

Sales for Q3 2020 were $262.7 million, an increase of 5.1% compared to $250.0 million in Q2 2020. For Q3 2020, total shipments were up 3.5% and the average selling price was down 0.1% compared with Q2 2020.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Change September 30, 2019 Change September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Change Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 51,215 47,884 7.0 % 60,225 -15.0 % 152,420 176,578 -13.7 % Silicon-based Alloys 42,449 39,479 7.5 % 69,879 -39.3 % 142,860 230,944 -38.1 % Manganese-based Alloys 53,980 55,290 -2.4 % 93,996 -42.6 % 182,995 297,221 -38.4 % Total shipments* 147,644 142,653 3.5 % 224,100 -34.1 % 478,275 704,743 -32.1 % Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,248 $ 2,215 1.5 % $ 2,175 3.3 % $ 2,225 $ 2,284 -2.6 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,534 $ 1,537 -0.2 % $ 1,490 3.0 % $ 1,510 $ 1,582 -4.6 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 1,009 $ 1,088 -7.2 % $ 1,140 -11.5 % $ 1,019 $ 1,167 -12.7 % Total* $ 1,590 $ 1,591 -0.1 % $ 1,527 4.1 % $ 1,550 $ 1,583 -2.1 % Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 1.02 $ 1.00 1.5 % $ 0.99 3.3 % $ 1.01 $ 1.04 -2.6 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.70 $ 0.70 -0.2 % $ 0.68 3.0 % $ 0.68 $ 0.72 -4.6 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.46 $ 0.49 -7.2 % $ 0.52 -11.5 % $ 0.46 $ 0.53 -12.7 % Total* $ 0.72 $ 0.72 0.0 % $ 0.69 4.1 % $ 0.70 $ 0.72 -2.1 %

* Excludes by-products and other

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product

During Q3 2020, total product average selling prices decreased by 0.1% versus Q2 2020. Q3 average selling prices of silicon metal increased 1.5%, silicon-based alloys prices decreased 0.2%, and manganese-based alloys prices decreased 7.2%.

Sales volumes in Q3 declined by 3.5% versus the prior quarter. Q3 sales volumes of silicon metal increased 7.0%, silicon-based alloys increased 7.5%, and manganese-based alloys decreased 2.4% versus Q2 2020.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $166.2 million in Q3 2020, an increase from $153.3 million in the prior quarter. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales increased to 63.3% in Q3 2020 versus 61.3% for Q2 2020, the increase is mainly due to higher sales volume, lower sales prices, higher energy prices in Europe, lower fixed cost absorption due to decreased production levels and the negative impact of a planned plant shutdown in Spain.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses amounted to $26.9 million in Q3 2020, a decrease from $36.0 million in the prior quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to a reduction in consultant fees and removal of the financial liabilities registered in Photosil by $5 million.

Net Loss Attributable to the Parent

In Q3 2020, net loss attributable to the Parent was $47.3 million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the Parent of $12.1 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share in Q2 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q3 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $22.2 million, or 8.5% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million, or 9.0% of sales in Q2 2020, primarily due to price stability and higher costs incurred in Q3 2020.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Sales $ 262,673 $ 250,004 $ 381,745 $ 823,899 $ 1,238,615 Cost of sales (166,231 ) (153,291 ) (277,692 ) (562,882 ) (899,492 ) Other operating income 7,598 10,160 13,215 25,526 41,766 Staff costs (56,329 ) (48,912 ) (72,536 ) (160,338 ) (221,651 ) Other operating expense (26,896 ) (35,953 ) (50,060 ) (102,915 ) (166,901 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (26,524 ) (27,459 ) (29,591 ) (82,651 ) (90,165 ) Impairment losses (34,269 ) — (174,018 ) (34,269 ) (175,353 ) Other gain (loss) 1,212 85 (3,774 ) 625 (3,896 ) Operating (loss) profit (38,766 ) (5,365 ) (212,711 ) (93,005 ) (277,077 ) Net finance expense (13,985 ) (16,693 ) (16,491 ) (47,162 ) (45,361 ) Financial derivatives (loss) gain — — 2,913 3,168 3,882 Exchange differences 13,157 2,633 (5,083 ) 18,226 (1,482 ) (Loss) profit before tax (39,594 ) (19,425 ) (231,372 ) (118,773 ) (320,038 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,841 ) 5,390 14,322 14,245 27,422 (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations (41,435 ) (14,035 ) (217,050 ) (104,528 ) (292,616 ) Profit for the period from discontinued operations (5,399 ) — 76,911 (5,399 ) 80,265 (Loss) profit for the period (46,834 ) (14,035 ) (140,139 ) (109,927 ) (212,351 ) Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest (450 ) 1,928 (385 ) 2,638 4,174 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (47,284 ) $ (12,107 ) $ (140,524 ) $ (107,289 ) $ (208,177 ) EBITDA $ (12,242 ) $ 22,093 $ (183,120 ) $ (10,354 ) $ (186,912 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,231 $ 22,413 $ (7,210 ) $ 27,027 $ 1,152 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 169,261 169,254 169,123 169,261 169,123 Diluted 169,261 169,254 169,123 169,261 169,123 (Loss) profit per ordinary share Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.23 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.23 )

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Other intangible assets 18,876 45,655 51,267 Property, plant and equipment 640,211 677,081 740,906 Other non-current financial assets 6,227 6,404 2,618 Deferred tax assets 50,939 43,102 59,551 Non-current receivables from related parties 2,343 2,240 2,247 Other non-current assets 4,960 4,228 1,597 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,551 28,366 28,323 Total non-current assets 781,809 836,778 916,211 Current assets Inventories 311,269 305,438 354,121 Trade and other receivables 179,432 172,036 309,064 Current receivables from related parties 3,055 2,955 2,955 Current income tax assets 11,264 12,151 27,930 Other current financial assets 2,360 4,791 5,544 Other current assets 18,199 22,602 23,676 Cash and cash equivalents * 118,874 124,876 94,852 Total current assets 644,453 644,849 818,142 Total assets $ 1,426,262 $ 1,481,627 $ 1,734,353 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 483,487 $ 519,974 $ 602,297 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 7,454 4,983 1,253 Provisions 84,779 81,659 84,852 Bank borrowings 31,958 92,552 144,388 Lease liabilities 12,655 13,512 16,972 Debt instruments 345,941 345,284 344,014 Other financial liabilities 32,554 33,316 43,157 Other non-current liabilities 16,678 25,785 25,906 Deferred tax liabilities 47,633 40,162 74,057 Total non-current liabilities 579,652 637,252 734,599 Current liabilities Provisions 38,121 37,367 46,091 Bank borrowings 59,318 245 14,611 Lease liabilities 7,960 8,592 8,900 Debt instruments 2,697 10,994 10,937 Other financial liabilities 28,016 26,318 23,382 Payables to related parties 4,162 2,056 4,830 Trade and other payables 136,371 156,053 189,229 Current income tax liabilities 140 2,146 3,048 Other current liabilities 86,338 80,630 96,429 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale — — — Total current liabilities 363,123 324,401 397,457 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,426,262 $ 1,481,627 $ 1,734,353

*Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 includes the cash balance of the group’s European A/R securitization program of $41,016 ($38,961 and $38,778 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended * Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended * September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: (Loss) profit for the period $ (46,834 ) $ (14,035 ) $ (140,139 ) $ (109,926 ) $ (212,351 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: — Income tax (benefit) expense 1,841 (5,390 ) (14,489 ) (14,245 ) (26,408 ) Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 26,524 27,459 29,591 82,651 92,995 Net finance expense 13,985 16,693 20,893 47,162 51,794 Financial derivatives loss (gain) — — (2,913 ) (3,168 ) (3,882 ) Exchange differences (13,157 ) (2,633 ) 5,083 (18,226 ) 1,482 Impairment losses 34,269 — 174,018 34,269 175,353 Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset — — Bargain purchase gain — — — — — Gain on disposal of discontinued operation 5,399 — (80,729 ) 5,399 (80,729 ) Share-based compensation 323 704 1,015 1,749 3,280 Other adjustments (8,774 ) (85 ) 3,774 (8,188 ) 3,896 Changes in operating assets and liabilities — (Increase) decrease in inventories 3,725 (12,471 ) 5,953 42,831 (40,962 ) (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (4,731 ) 45,537 5,568 124,638 1,623 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (20,359 ) (4,875 ) (10,693 ) (50,738 ) (12,035 ) Other 31,410 (16,287 ) (59,689 ) 3,525 (21,430 ) Income taxes paid (633 ) 3,522 (846 ) 13,008 (3,066 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 22,988 38,139 (63,603 ) 150,741 (70,440 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 278 85 626 617 1,502 Payments due to investments: – Acquisition of subsidiary — — 9,088 — 9,088 Other intangible assets — — — — (184 ) Property, plant and equipment (8,734 ) (5,056 ) (6,269 ) (18,396 ) (26,845 ) Other — — — — (627 ) Disposals: — Disposal of subsidiaries — — 171,058 — 171,058 Other non-current assets 46 — — 46 — Other — — 19 — 3,416 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (8,410 ) (4,971 ) 174,522 (17,733 ) 157,408 Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — — — — — Payment for debt issuance costs (608 ) (279 ) (2,093 ) (2,463 ) (2,798 ) Repayment of hydro leases — — (55,352 ) — (55,352 ) Repayment of other financial liabilities — — — — — Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: — Borrowings 8,022 — — 8,022 71,499 Payments (7,800 ) (20,680 ) (21,038 ) (73,360 ) (60,101 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — — — — Amounts paid due to leases (2,463 ) (2,418 ) — (7,342 ) (22,268 ) Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities — — (9,324 ) 3,608 — Payments to acquire or redeem own shares — — — — — Interest paid (17,130 ) (1,131 ) (18,713 ) (37,085 ) (40,562 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (19,979 ) (24,508 ) (106,520 ) (108,620 ) (109,582 ) Total net cash flows for the period (5,401 ) 8,660 4,399 24,388 (22,614 ) Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 153,242 144,489 188,045 123,175 216,647 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies (416 ) 93 (4,401 ) (138 ) (5,990 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 147,425 $ 153,242 $ 188,043 $ 147,425 $ 188,043 Cash from continuing operations 118,874 124,876 177,154 118,874 177,154 Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,551 28,366 10,889 28,551 10,889 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 147,425 $ 153,242 $ 188,043 $ 147,425 $ 188,043

* While in previous periods Ferroglobe presented interest paid as cash flows from operating activities, management deems interest paid as among activities that alter the borrowing structure of the Company and therefore most appropriately presented as among financing activities. This change allows for a more fair presentation of cash flow to users of the financial statements. Previous periods have been restated in order to show interest paid as net cash used in financing activities.

Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (47,284 ) $ (12,107 ) $ (140,524 ) $ (107,289 ) $ (208,177 ) (Loss) profit for the period from discontinued operations 5,399 — (76,911 ) 5,399 (80,265 ) Loss (profit) attributable to non-controlling interest 450 (1,928 ) 385 (2,638 ) (4,174 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 1,841 (5,390 ) (14,322 ) (14,245 ) (27,422 ) Net finance expense 13,985 16,693 16,491 47,162 45,361 Financial derivatives loss (gain) — — (2,913 ) (3,168 ) (3,882 ) Exchange differences (13,157 ) (2,633 ) 5,083 (18,226 ) 1,482 Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs 26,524 27,459 29,591 82,651 90,165 EBITDA (12,242 ) 22,093 (183,120 ) (10,354 ) (186,912 ) Impairment 34,269 — 174,008 34,269 174,008 Revaluation of biological assets — — 1,080 — 1,080 Contract termination costs — — — — 9,260 Restructuring and termination costs — — — — 2,894 Energy: France — (55 ) — 70 — Energy: South Africa — — — — — Staff Costs: South Africa — — — 155 — Other Idling Costs 204 375 — 2,887 — (Loss)profit on disposal of non-core businesses — — 822 — 822 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,231 $ 22,413 $ (7,210 ) $ 27,027 $ 1,152

Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 (Loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (47,284 ) $ (12,107 ) $ (140,524 ) $ (107,289 ) $ (208,177 ) Tax rate adjustment 14,511 826 59,717 23,761 74,990 Impairment 23,303 — 118,325 23,303 118,325 Revaluation of biological assets — — 734 — 734 Contract termination costs — — — — 6,297 Restructuring and termination costs — — — — 1,968 Energy: France — (37 ) — 48 — Energy: South Africa — — — — — Staff Costs: South Africa — — — 105 — Other Idling Costs 139 255 — 1,963 — (Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses — — (54,337 ) — (54,337 ) Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent $ (9,332 ) $ (11,064 ) $ (16,084 ) $ (58,108 ) $ (60,200 )

Adjusted diluted profit per share:

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.23 ) Tax rate adjustment — 0.00 0.35 0.14 0.44 Impairment 0.14 — 0.70 0.14 0.70 Revaluation of biological assets — — 0.00 — 0.00 Contract termination costs — — — — 0.04 Restructuring and termination costs — — — — 0.01 Energy: France — (0.00 ) — 0.00 — Energy: South Africa — — — — — Staff Costs: South Africa — — — 0.00 — Other Idling Costs 0.00 0.00 — 0.01 — (Loss) profit on disposal of non-core businesses — — (0.32 ) — (0.32 ) Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share $ (0.14 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.36 )

