MarketResearch.biz reports that the demand for Fertility Clinics is expected to rise in the coming years as consumers become more conscious with the aim to provide specialized medical services and advanced reproductive technologies to individuals and couples struggling with infertility, with the goal of helping them achieve their dream of having a child.

New York, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Fertility Clinics Market size accounted for USD 33.0 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 92.9 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032.

A fertility clinic connected with a hospital has advantages, allowing experimental techniques to be developed. These clinics apply many diagnostic tests and sometimes very innovative medical treatments to realize conceptions and pregnancies.





Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Fertility Clinics Market sample report at: https://marketresearch.biz/report/fertility-clinics-market/request-sample

Key Takeaway

By procedure, the IVF with ICSI seafood segment leads the market with the highest revenue share of 34% .

segment leads the market with the highest revenue share of . By treatment, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) dominates the segment with a revenue share of 32% in the account.

dominates the segment with a revenue share of in the account. North America held a significant revenue share of 35.3% in 2022.

held a significant revenue share of in 2022. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Fertility clinics help couples and sometimes individuals who want to become parents. Different types of fertility clinics can offer very different patient experiences and levels of success. Fertility clinics are operated by trained professionals, including sonographers, endocrinologists, and lab technicians.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Fertility Clinics Market

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Fertility Clinics Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Fertility Clinics market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Demand for Assistive Reproductive Technology : There has been increasing demand for assistive reproductive technologies such as In- Vitro fertilization. The factors such as infertility issues, childbearing, and advancement in medical technology, propel the market growth.

: There has been increasing demand for assistive reproductive technologies such as In- Vitro fertilization. The factors such as infertility issues, childbearing, and advancement in medical technology, propel the market growth. Rising Technological Advancements: Rising technological advancements in fertility treatments and the increasing availability of healthcare facilities are the significant factors that drive market growth.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://marketresearch.biz/report/fertility-clinics-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in the Global Fertility Clinics Market

New Treatment Options:

Fertility solutions are becoming more standard for many modern families. New treatment options for women to increase fertility preservation are the global trend in the market. Novel technologies optimize clinical care and enhance clinic operations, can fuel the field, and support more patients in achieving successful outcomes.

Market Growth

Fertility clinics can provide wonderful results for patients is the major factor driving market growth. The ongoing smart healthcare product, innovation, and technological developments propel the market growth. An increase in public awareness and rising R&D activities fuel market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the market by accounting for a significant revenue share of 35.3% due to the increase in the prevalence of infertility and the rise in the number of product launches for fertility clinics. Additionally, the well-developed healthcare infrastructure in North American countries is the major factor that propels the increase in the target audience.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high growth rate over the forecast period, due to the rising prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Merck & Co, Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Care Fertility Group Ltd, Genea Limited, Medicover AB, Monash IVF Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, etc.

Make informed business decisions with our sample report, revealing key market insights Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 33.0 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 95.40 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 11.2% North America Revenue Share 35.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increase in the Number of Fertility Clinics

An increase in fertility clinics and the development of fertility clinics and services is anticipated to propel the expansion of assisted reproductive technology to drive market growth. The market growth is mainly driven by the increase in the prevalence of infertility in the male and female population and the increase in fertility disorders. Additionally, R&D is continuously increasing in the healthcare industry for infertility treatment which is estimated to drive market growth.

The global fertility clinics market is propelled by several factors that fuel its expansion. As more infertile couples face challenges with conception due to lifestyle changes, delayed pregnancies, or medical conditions, there has been an explosion in demand for fertility treatments and services worldwide. Advancements in reproductive technologies and techniques such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), genetic testing, and cryopreservation have significantly increased success rates for fertility clinic services and have drawn more individuals and couples to seek them.

Increased awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies combined with reduced social stigma surrounding infertility encourage more people to pursue fertility treatments. Additionally, medical tourism’s rise – with patients traveling to countries offering advanced fertility clinics at reduced costs – contributes to market expansion. Collectively these drivers propel growth and development in the global fertility clinics market.

Market Restraints

Excessive Cost of Fertility Services

The extreme cost of fertility services such as surrogacy, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and artificial insemination are anticipated to hinder market growth. Increasing inadequate reimbursement policies will hamper the market growth. The global fertility clinics market faces various restraints that impede its growth and development. Stringent regulations imposed by various countries create obstacles to market expansion as they restrict the availability of certain fertility treatments.

Fertility treatments and procedures may not be accessible for individuals living in low-income regions due to the cost associated with treatment and procedures, further limiting accessibility. Social and cultural factors, such as the stigma attached to infertility and assisted reproductive technologies, may discourage potential patients from seeking fertility clinic services. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely compromised the healthcare system, including fertility clinics.

As a result, operations were cut back, treatments delayed, and patient visits reduced significantly – all posing significant threats to the growth and sustainability of global fertility clinics market.

Market Opportunities

Advancements in Reproductive Medicine

With the advancements in reproductive medicine, more fertility clinics are developing, which propels market growth. Helping couples with identifying fertility problems and finding a solution to achieve their goals of creating a family is a lucrative opportunity in the market.

Maximize your profitability with MarketResearch.Biz – Gain a competitive edge by acquiring this premium report at https://marketresearch.biz/purchase-report/?report_id=36194

Report Segmentation of the Fertility Clinics Market

By Procedure Insight

IVF with ICSI leads the procedure segment by accounting for a major revenue share of 34% in 2022. The segment growth is due to the product launches for IVF with ICSI technology, high success level, and increase in approval of IVF with ICSI by specialists for treating infertility diseases. Additionally, it can also increase the chance of an egg becoming fertilized.

By Treatment Insight

The In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) segment is expected to lead the treatment segment dominated for the major revenue share of 32% in 2022. This process provides the best opportunity of having a child using their eggs. In-Vitro fertilization provides significant opportunities by reducing the chances of miscarriage.

Uncover valuable statistics and future projections by accessing a sample report for historical and forecast market data spanning 2016 to 2032 at https://marketresearch.biz/report/fertility-clinics-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

By Procedure

IVF with ICSI

IUI

IVF without ICSI

Surrogacy

Other Procedures

By Treatment

Medications

Surgery

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

In Vitro Fertilization(IVF)

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global Fertility Clinics market is highly competitive, and major market players have a prominent presence in the market. Various market players are focusing on novel product developments. Key companies are adopting strategies like mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their business and strengthen their position in the market.

Merck & Co, Inc.

Berlex Laboratories Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Care Fertility Group Ltd

Genea Limited

Medicover AB

Monash IVF Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Fertility Clinics Market

In May 2021: Virtus Health, a global leader in Assisted Reproductive Services, announced a strategic partnership with Drop Bio, a company focused on chronic inflammation, to propel further developments to deliver accurate fertility.

In March 2022: Alife Health acknowledged a million investment. With its goal to generate an operative system for the next generation of IVF care delivery, the AI-led brand has transitioned from its R&D phase into initial traction and commercialization.

Browse More Related Reports

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market size is expected to be worth around USD 57.9 Bn by 2032 from USD 27.9 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

by 2032 from in 2022, growing at a during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Ectopic Pregnancy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 14 Bn by 2032 from USD 8 Bn in 2022, growing at a C AGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

by 2032 from in 2022, growing at a C during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Gonorrhea Testing Market size is expected to be worth around USD 154.5 Bn by 2032 from USD 92 Bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

by 2032 from in 2022, growing at a during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Medical Tourism Market was valued at USD 14.4 billion in 2021 & is projected to reach USD 79.2 billion by 2027. It is expected to grow at a 12.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

About Us:

MarketResearch.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. MarketResearch.Biz provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marketresearch.biz

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team – MarketResearch.biz MarketResearch.biz (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@marketresearch.biz Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 347 796 4335 Website: https://marketresearch.biz/