Fertility Effects of COVID-19 Vaccines Unknown, according to Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Despite the importance of fertility, the question of the effect of COVID-19 vaccines is not yet clearly answered, writes Jane Orient, M.D., in the fall issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

“The potential detrimental impact of the novel COVID-19 vaccines on reproductive health was disregarded by the manufacturers during vaccine development,” she writes. “Currently there are no published prospective studies examining the effect of vaccines on human reproduction.”

The informational void in the scientific literature has been filled by popular reports of variable quality, Dr. Orient writes. Speculations and outright lies are “mixed with relevant, sensible, and truthful observations.” But instead of helping the lay public evaluate the reports, “officialdom decided to simply condemn any fertility-related vaccine information that did not originate within its own structures.”

Then, she states, official experts joined with mainstream societies in threatening dissenting physicians with disciplinary actions, including revocation of their specialty board certifications, for allegedly disseminating “misinformation.”

The assessment of both male and female fertility is complex, she stated. Study requires sophisticated research facilities. But there is a startling dearth of officially approved research. Only 106 studies on “COVID vaccine and fertility” since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were retrieved by the National Library of Medicine timeline tool, compared with 10,245 papers dealing with COVID-19 infection in patients with diabetes in the same period.

One high-quality study confirms the occurrence of menstrual irregularities in vaccine recipients, but it does not investigate effects on fertility.

Dr. Orient critiques various methods used by dissenters such as “theory-driven” concerns about the development of anti-placental antibodies, and reviews manufacturers’ and pharmacovigilance data.

“Public concerns about fertility disruption in males and females by COVID-19 vaccines are legitimate, Dr. Orient concludes. “There are numerous safety signals, …
yet the coercion to administer those potentially dangerous vaccines on a massive scale continues unabated.”

“Official experts have the ethical responsibility to rule out this devastating potential consequence…before permitting, much less mandating use of these products in persons who have the ability to reproduce.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

