According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fertility Services Market Information By Underlying Cause, Treatment Type, End-User and Region, – Forecast till 2030” the market size was valued at USD 28.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 30.634 Billion in 2022 to USD 46.06 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030)

Increased alcohol and drug use, higher stress levels, frequent smoking, obesity, and environmental factors are the key market drivers enhancing the market growth. The primary causes of the rise in infertility rates include increased alcohol and drug usage, higher stress levels, frequent smoking, obesity, and environmental variables. Around 40% of infertile couples, according to data by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, have male infertility as a contributing factor. Between 85% and 90% can be healed with treatment or surgery. The need for fertility services is anticipated to increase as a result.

Developments in assisted reproductive technology, greater public knowledge of infertility treatments, and a rise in the number of fertility clinics are all predicted to fuel the growth of the market for fertility services. The pricey nature of the surgery and strict rules governing surrogacy in some countries, however, limit the market’s growth. A few of the many causes affecting infertility include age, genetics, problems with sperm or egg production, and excessive exposure to particular toxins and chemicals. Alcohol consumption, steroid use, diabetes, surgical removal of one of the testicles due to cancer, and steroid use are some factors that might contribute to low sperm counts. To aid in the treatment of infertility, services connected to fertility are provided.

In vitro fertilisation, artificial insemination, surrogacy, and other techniques are used by these businesses to help couples, single mothers, and LGBT people who are having problems getting pregnant. Male infertility is mostly brought on by low sperm counts or low sperm motility, both of which can be brought on by hormonal imbalance. Therefore, for both men and women to be fruitful, the hypothalamus and pituitary gland must function appropriately.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 46.06 Billion CAGR 6% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Underlying Cause and Treatment Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising disposable incomes and flexible coverage options provided by health insurance providers Increase in infertility rates due to alterations in lifestyle, such as obesity, stress or depression, and heavy alcohol use

Fertility Services Market Dynamics

More than 40% of infertile couples in American culture suffer from the problem due of the male partner, according to data, but the illness is treatable with the use of medication or surgery. The results revealed a success rate of up to 90%.

These elements are the main drivers behind the expansion of the fertility services sector. The success rates for removing blockages in the epididymis and the rising trend of delaying pregnancy have all contributed to the rise of the Fertility Services sector in recent years. The market expansion for fertility services has been fueled in recent years by the situations that are contributing to fertility challenges, such as the rise in obesity, postponing pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, and disorders.

Market Opportunities

The development of IVF devices, such as the integration of Microfluidics technology, has mechanised the processes and lessened the stress placed on the gametes, embryos, and variations. Traditional sperm selection methods also result in poor motile sperm or substantial DNA fragmentation and require a lot of labour. The semen analysis for the diagnosis of male infertility has been improved with the integration of microfluidics. These have sped up the process and cut down on the total amount of time spent on the diagnostic. Such technological developments significantly contribute to the market growth for fertility services.

Incubators, imaging techniques, software for monitoring embryo growth, and other technological advancements have all been very beneficial to the fertility services sector.

The ability of an embryoscope to track an embryo’s movements aids medical advisors in choosing a healthy, highly viable embryo. An IVF cycle might cost anywhere between 2.5 lakhs and 4 lakhs INR in poor nations like India. To acquire a full fertility services therapy, there can be other medical needs and procedures like frozen embryo transfer that cost more money. The cost of treatment, however, varies between USD 8567 and USD 8817 in western nations like South Wales. The main issues limiting the growth of the fertility services market are higher treatment prices and stricter regulations.

Additional significant factors include increased maintenance expenses and higher initial costs for the installation of equipment.

The main barriers to the market for fertility services include societal ethical concerns about pregnancies.

The main obstacle in the market for fertility services is thought to be the complications of multiple births, such as conceiving with two or more foetuses while receiving fertility treatments. According to the research, there is a one in three chance that a woman may become pregnant, increasing the likelihood of multiple gestations. When there are more than two babies being delivered, there are additional difficulties. The case has an impact on the mother’s and the foetuses’ health. In addition, premature birth affects triplets in over 90% of cases, resulting in weak blood arteries in the brain and poor lung health.

IVF cycles cost between USD 10,000 and USD 15,000, without including additional medicine and consulting fees. Despite raising the expense of fertility therapy, the development of sophisticated tests and their necessity. The industry for fertility services is hampered by this aspect.

Fertility Services Market Segmentation:

The fertility services market is segmented on the basis of underlying cause into male infertility and female infertility.

Based on Treatment Type the market is segmented into ART and Infertility Drugs.

Fertility Services Market Regional Analysis:

Due to a rise in obesity-related problems in the region, Europe currently has the highest Fertility Services market value. On the other hand, the United States contributes significantly to the value of the global fertility services industry as a result of the region’s growing use of IVF procedures. Due to developments made in the region’s fertility services, over 5.7 million people in Europe receive fertility treatments in Denmark. Additionally, there are no legal restrictions on IVF or egg donation in Mexico, making it a popular location for infertility treatment. Iran also has the most modern IVF technology available for fertility treatments.

Consequently, despite the market’s constraints, the fertility services business is anticipated to experience consistent expansion. According to information gathered in 2012, 186 million people worldwide suffer from fertility problems. Health care facilities that are well-developed in regions like the Middle East and Africa are more likely to spend more in the future expansion of the fertility services market. These elements are anticipated to fuel the Fertility Services industry’s expansion.

