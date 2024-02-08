Major fertility supplements market participants include Nutraceutical Corporation, Orthomol, Zenith Nutrition, Theralogix, Coast Science, Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, Fairhaven Health, Vitabiotics Ltd, Exeltis USA, Inc., GNC Holdings, MegaFood, Proxeed, Lenus Pharma GesmbH, PregPrep LLC

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The fertility supplements market valuation is expected to cross USD 4.4 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market is experiencing growing demand due to intensified research and development in the fertility field. In October 2023, A study proposed that an anti-aging supplement available nationwide may enhance fertility and extend women’s childbearing years. Chinese and Austrian researchers administered spermidine, a naturally occurring compound found in antioxidant-rich foods and sold as an over-the-counter supplement to aging mice.

Comparing changes in the ovaries of treated mice with younger ones, they observed improvements. Mice receiving spermidine displayed healthier oocytes, potentially boosting fertility by supporting the maturation of immature eggs, hinting at the supplement’s potential to extend the reproductive window in mice. Increasing awareness of fertility issues and a more open discussion about reproductive health are further propelling the market expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/7083

Natural ingredients in the fertility supplements market could exhibit a decent growth rate between 2024 and 2032, claims the report. As individuals seek holistic approaches to reproductive health, supplements formulated with natural components gain prominence. Natural ingredients, renowned for their potential to support fertility and hormonal balance, resonate with consumers aiming for safer, gentler alternatives. This demand surge reflects a growing trend towards wellness-focused solutions, elevating the appeal of fertility supplements crafted with natural elements, fostering trust, and meeting the rising demand for wholesome fertility support options. These factors collectively drive the industry share from the natural ingredients segment.

The fertility supplements market from the prescribed segment will register a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as per the report. Healthcare practitioners play a pivotal role in recommending and prescribing fertility supplements to individuals seeking reproductive health support. The credibility and guidance provided by medical professionals contribute to increased consumer trust in these supplements, driving sales through prescribed channels. As more individuals seek expert advice for fertility concerns, prescribed distribution channels become vital in meeting the growing demand for supplements tailored to specific fertility needs, fostering a reliable pathway to access effective solutions.

Europe fertility supplements market will register a robust CAGR till 2032, owing to evolving attitudes toward reproductive health. With a focus on holistic well-being, Europeans increasingly seek natural solutions for fertility support. Rising awareness about fertility issues and delayed parenthood trends propel the demand for supplements designed to optimize reproductive health. Furthermore, advancements in research and development within the region contribute to the popularity of these products, aligning with the growing preference for wellness-focused products and shaping a robust market demand in Europe.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/7083

Some of the leading companies operating in the fertility supplements market are Nutraceutical Corporation, Orthomol, Zenith Nutrition, Theralogix, Coast Science, Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, Fairhaven Health, Vitabiotics Ltd, Exeltis USA, Inc., GNC Holdings, MegaFood, Proxeed, Lenus Pharma GesmbH, PregPrep LLC

Companies in the fertility supplements market are employing various strategies to enhance their market presence by participating in launching products at several expos and events that are aimed at showcasing potential in the construction industry.

For instance, in 2023, Lenus Pharma introduced PROFERTIL® inositol, targeting women with PCOS aiming to conceive. This innovative product, designed to aid fertility, stands out for its easy consumption without water and pleasant taste. Specifically crafted in convenient stick-packs, it accommodates the needs of PCOS patients, offering Quatrefolic® for enhanced folate metabolism. This launch marks a significant advancement, providing a practical solution tailored for women seeking support in their fertility journey, showcasing Lenus Pharma’s commitment to innovative and accessible fertility products.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definition

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Fertility supplements market 360º synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023 – 2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Ingredients trends

2.5 Form trends

2.6 End-use trends

2.7 Distribution channel trends

Chapter 3 Fertility Supplements Market Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.6.1 Partnership/Collaboration

3.6.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.6.3 Investment

3.6.4 Product launch & innovation

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Rising prevalence of infertility

3.8.1.2 Increased awareness of fertility supplements

3.8.1.3 Supportive government initiatives

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 Limited scientific evidence

3.8.2.2 Potential side effects

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Lactase Market Size – By Source (Animal, Fungus, Plants), By Application (Milk, Yogurt, Ice cream, Cheese, Dietary Supplement), By Form (Liquid, Dry), Growth Prospects, Regional Outlook & Global Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/lactase-market

Inulin Market Size – By Product (Chicory Root Inulin, Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin (High-performance (HP) Inulin), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Application (Food & beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed), Form & Forecast, 2024 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/inulin-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: [email protected]