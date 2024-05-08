Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration is backing off from a plan to open a new migrant shelter in the city’s South Side, after the alderwoman who represents the area “fully and unequivocally” opposed it.

Ald. Nicole Lee, a Democrat, had told constituents last week that she had been notified that the administration was considering plans to build a new temporary shelter in her ward to replace a shelter downtown “before the Democratic National Convention”

