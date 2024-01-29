Marketresearch.biz reports that the fetal bovine serum market is rapidly expanding globally, driven by the growth of biopharmaceutical sectors, increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, and heightened R&D in life sciences. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, fueled by these factors, is contributing to market expansion.

New York, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The fetal bovine serum market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 with significant growth and is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 16.5%.

The global fetal bovine serum market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the escalating demand for treating acute and chronic lung diseases and continuous advancements in research and development. Also known as FBS or fetal calf serum, it serves as a vital supplement in cell culture applications across various industries, including biotechnology, biology, and medical research. FBS, rich in proteins and growth factors, supports cell proliferation, particularly in eukaryotic cells.

This versatile serum caters to diverse industries such as research, academics, and diagnostics, enhancing experimental outcomes with its nutrient-rich composition. It offers a robust culture system for various cell types, characterized by low levels of antibodies and growth factors, simplifying its utility. With over 1,000 components, including lipids, hormones, and enzymes, FBS provides essential elements for cell growth.

The use of FBS extends to vaccine production, cancer research, and biotechnology, contributing to stability, proliferation, and nutrient support in cell cultures. The market is poised for expansion as the demand for FBS increases, driven by its proven efficacy in eukaryotic cell culture processing and its role as an exceptional source of nutrients in animal and basal cell culture. Ready-to-use culture media further contribute to the anticipated growth of the FBS market in the coming years.

Key Takeaways

Driving Factors

Surge in Biopharmaceutical Growth

The market growth of fetal bovine serum is expanding quickly across many nations due to their expanding biopharmaceutical sectors and investments made in healthcare infrastructure, as well as an increase in R&D within life sciences and rising biopharmaceutical demands, factors that are fueling market expansion for this biopharmaceutical industry. Cell culture is integral to producing therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and other biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines.

Rise in Diseases Occurrence

FBS is becoming a vital asset in medical research for drug development as well as toxicology testing, providing essential clues for diagnosing and treating ailments. With chronic and infectious diseases on the rise, there is an ever-increasing need for research and development efforts that make FBS essential. This key trend is expected to persist and increase accordingly, necessitating more use of FBS for research into medical conditions as well as disease studies.

Restraining Factors

Scientific and Ethical Concerns Limitation

FBS production is limited due to it being an end product from the meat industry; availability depends on changes in that sector of the industry. As FBS grows in pharmaceuticals, biomedical research, and other life science applications, its supply is struggling to keep up with market demands. This imbalance between demand and supply leads to higher prices as well as possible shortages, making it hard for manufacturers and researchers to rely on FBS as a reliable resource, further impeding market trend expansion and stability.

Growth Opportunities

Rising Application in Drug Discovery and Vaccine Production

FBS has played an increasing role in producing vaccines, particularly given the recent surge in vaccine research. FBS market growth can be attributed to its growing use in vaccine and drug discovery processes, in vitro tests using FBS, and screening compounds that could potentially be utilized for pharmaceutical research. FBS plays an essential role in this area; combined with an increased focus on creating new medications and vaccines for development purposes, this represents a tremendous growth opportunity as demand for reliable serum rises steadily across the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 2.9 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 12.9 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 16.5% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 35.00% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the fetal bovine serum market, claiming a 35.00% share, fueled by a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The region’s wealth of biomedical research facilities and stringent quality control standards ensure reliability and safety in FBS utilization. Europe follows suit, driven by regulatory standards and ethical sourcing practices. In Asia-Pacific, rapid market growth is propelled by an expanding biotech sector, increased R&D activities, and rising demand for cell culture media, presenting opportunities for FBS market expansion in the region’s emerging biotechnology landscape.

Segment Analysis

By application type, vaccine production rules the market segment due to its research and production. With global efforts underway to combat infectious diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic spreading worldwide, its growth is becoming ever more drastic. In cell-based research, FBS is utilized for cultivating cells under in vitro conditions. FBS is used in the diagnostics and drug discovery industries to develop and test new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches, assess toxicity testing of chemical and pharmaceutical substances, facilitate in vitro fertilization processes as well as cell therapy treatments, promote cell growth and development, and aid cell therapy treatments.

By end-user type, biotech and pharmaceutical dominates the market segment due to increasing investments by pharmaceutical corporations in R&D, rising biopharmaceutical demand, and biotech industry growth. FBS plays an essential role in cell culture for research and production activities as a result. Its growth can be explained by this fact alone. Academic institutions often utilize FBS for research and education; diagnostic labs use FBS in various tests; and IVF centers also frequently incorporate it when conducting reproductive techniques and procedures with FBS as a key component.

Segments covered in this report

By Application

Vaccine production

Cell-based research

Diagnostics

Drug discovery

Toxicity testing

In-vitro fertilization

Cell therapy

By End-User

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries

Academic Institutes

Research labs

Diagnostic labs

IVF centres

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

In the global fetal bovine serum (FBS) market, major industry influencers include leading suppliers Danaher (Cytiva) and Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), known for their high-quality serum products crucial for cell culture applications. Specialized providers like HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. and Bio-Techne support diverse research needs, while Sera Scandia (Biowest) and Sartorius (Biological Industries) offer tailored serum solutions. Niche providers Atlas Biologicals and Rocky Mountain Biologicals provide reliable sources in the market, alongside industry giants PAN-Biotech and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., contributing to the biomedical research and bioprocessing landscape.

Key Players

Danaher (Cytiva)

Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd

Bio-Techne

Sera Scandia (Biowest)

Sartorius (Biological Industries)

Atlas Biologicals

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

PAN-Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd

Recent Developments

In 2023, Clever Carnivore, a biotech startup, secured $7 million in seed round funding to expand its low-cost cultivated pork sausage production. This funding indicates growing interest and investment in the cultivated meat sector, which often relies on FBS for cell culture.

Clever Carnivore, a biotech startup, secured $7 million in seed round funding to expand its low-cost cultivated pork sausage production. This funding indicates growing interest and investment in the cultivated meat sector, which often relies on FBS for cell culture. In August 2023 , Omeat launched “Plenty,” a potent and cost-effective replacement for fetal bovine serum (FBS). This development aimed to improve price points for cultivated meat production.

, Omeat launched “Plenty,” a potent and cost-effective replacement for fetal bovine serum (FBS). This development aimed to improve price points for cultivated meat production. In September 2022, scientists from the National University of Singapore (NUS) developed a novel technique to grow cell-based meat using magnetic fields. This innovative method reduces reliance on animal products, making it a greener, cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective way to produce cultured meat.

