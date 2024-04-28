Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., in a new interview, blasted the “germ of antisemitism” seen in anti-Israel protests unfolding on American college campuses.
“It’s a great American value to protest, but I don’t believe living in a pup tent for Hamas is really helpful,” Fetterman said on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday.”
“I want to be clear, there is a germ of antisemitism in these protests, and sometimes it flares up. And again, including
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fetterman blasts ‘germ of antisemitism’ in college protests, ‘living in a pup tent for Hamas’ not helpful - April 28, 2024
- Man who threatened to blow up GOP Senate candidate’s office donated to Dem opponent - April 28, 2024
- Retired SCOTUS Justice Breyer weighs in on mounting calls Sotomayor should retire: ‘Spring chicken’ - April 28, 2024