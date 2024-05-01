Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., blasted the United Nations on social media platform X for failing to condemn Hamas for months after Oct. 7 while voicing concerns about how the U.S. has treated anti-Israel agitators.
“UN: Unwilling to condemn Hamas who killed, raped, mutilated and tortured more than 1,000 Israeli babies, children, women, and elderly,” Fetterman wrote, adding “Also UN:” followed by a headline from Reuters that declared U.N. rights chief Volker Turk w
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Mexico’s migrant bussing spree a lifeline for Biden on border crisis: expert - May 1, 2024
- Hundreds of asylum seekers in encampment at Seattle park after funding for hotel stay runs out - May 1, 2024
- Fetterman blasts UN rights chief for ‘concern’ over anti-Israel agitators while never condemning Hamas - May 1, 2024