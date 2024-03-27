Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., cuts a different figure in the U.S. Senate.
And we’re not referring to his hulking, 6-foot-7, nose tackle frame. Or Fetterman’s signature, ever-present hoodie.
We’re talking about Fetterman crafting a distinct image in the Senate. Not a “progressive,” as most voters thought. A Democrat who is willing to endorse most of H.R. 2, the House’s strict border control bill. A Democrat who opposes the left wing of his party when it comes to Israel
