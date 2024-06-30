Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., cited his own “difficult” debate performance in 2022 against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz while arguing Sunday that President Biden can still win in November and “deserves” a second term.
In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Fetterman dismissed the New York Times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and a number of left-leaning pundits calling on Biden to drop out of the race.
“There’s no value in, in any o
