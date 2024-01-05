In an interview this week, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman slammed the BDS movement and said that although Harvard University has always been a little “pinko” he doesn’t “recognize” it 25 years after he attended the school following Claudine Gay’s resignation as president.
“As an alum of Harvard — look, I graduated 25 years ago, and of course it was always a little pinko,” Fetterman told Semafor this week “But now, I don’t recognize it.
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Fetterman: Harvard was always a ‘little Pinko’ but I ‘don’t recognize it’ anymore - January 5, 2024
- Mayorkas acknowledges that majority of illegal immigrants released into US: ‘I know the data’ - January 5, 2024
- Trump fires back at Jan. 6 criticism, says Biden is a ‘true threat to democracy’ - January 5, 2024