In an interview this week, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman slammed the BDS movement and said that although Harvard University has always been a little “pinko” he doesn’t “recognize” it 25 years after he attended the school following Claudine Gay’s resignation as president.

“As an alum of Harvard — look, I graduated 25 years ago, and of course it was always a little pinko,” Fetterman told Semafor this week “But now, I don’t recognize it.