Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pen., lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris for suggesting that the U.S. could impose “consequences” on Israel if the country moves forward with an invasion of Rafah.
Fetterman made the statement on X in reaction to an interview Harris gave with ABC News on Sunday. She stated that it would be a “huge mistake” for Israel to carry out an offensive without U.S. approval.
"Hard disagree," Fetterman wrote in response.
