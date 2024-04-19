Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., on Thursday slammed his Democratic colleagues for their refusal to condemn Iran for its attack on Israel in retaliation for the deadly bombing of its Syrian consulate earlier this month.

“I sincerely thought I’d never witness members of my party refuse to condemn Iran – one of the world’s leading terrorism sponsors – after launching hundreds of drones against our special ally, Israel,” Fetterman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “No

[Read Full story at source]