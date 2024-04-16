Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., ripped anti-Israel agitators who have recently blocked bridges or yelled at Starbucks employees and customers, posting a strongly worded message on X Tuesday.

Fetterman responded to a video posted Sunday showing protesters with a megaphone and donning Palestinian flags and other garb entering a Starbucks in Ann Arbor, Michigan, chanting, “Starbucks, Starbucks, you can’t hide, not ‘til we free Palestine.”

“I don’t know who nee

[Read Full story at source]