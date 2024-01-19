Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took another dig at the embattled New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, calling him a “sleazeball” for being present at Secretary Antony Blinken’s classified briefing to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday despite his alleged corruption.
Menendez stepped down as committee chairman last year following his federal bribery indictment.
“I don’t know why anybody would take a meeting with that sleazeball,” Fetterm
