Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was reportedly seen driving at a “high rate of speed” before he rear-ended another car on Interstate 70 in Maryland on Sunday night, though speeding and distracted driving are behaviors the senator has exhibited behind the wheel in the past, according to reports.
Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, were involved in the car crash early Sunday in Maryland in the area of westbound I-70, near I-68, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Police sa
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- President Biden had front row seat to dog, Commander, repeatedly biting Secret Service agents: report - June 13, 2024
- Fetterman’s driving record includes speeding, alleged texts and FaceTime calls: reports - June 13, 2024
- James Carville sounds off on Dems hemorrhaging support of Latino male voters: ‘We’re gonna f—in lose ’em!’ - June 13, 2024