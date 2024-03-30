Three top communication staffers in Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman’s office left for other left-leaning offices, all within the span of a month.

The departures come as the Pennsylvania Democrat has made headlines for his stances on Israel and immigration, separating him from his fellow Democrat colleagues.

Joe Calvello formerly worked as Fetterman’s Director of Communications both in his Senate office and on his 2022 campaign. A statement released earlier this

[Read Full story at source]