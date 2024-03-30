Three top communication staffers in Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman’s office left for other left-leaning offices, all within the span of a month.
The departures come as the Pennsylvania Democrat has made headlines for his stances on Israel and immigration, separating him from his fellow Democrat colleagues.
Joe Calvello formerly worked as Fetterman’s Director of Communications both in his Senate office and on his 2022 campaign. A statement released earlier this
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fetterman’s top comms staffers resign amid ongoing backlash against senator over his pro-Israel stance - March 30, 2024
- Texas Army vet changes name, runs for president as ‘Literally Anybody Else’ - March 30, 2024
- GOP attempts to define position on discarding IVF embryos amid pro-life stances - March 30, 2024