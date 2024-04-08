A decreasing number of Americans report that they are either seriously considering or might consider buying an electric vehicle, even as President Biden continues to push for greater EV ownership.
While 55% of Americans said last year that they were considering an EV purchase, that figure has declined to 44%, according to a Gallup poll conducted in March and published Monday. The data further showed that just 9% of respondents report that they are seriously considering buying an EV.
