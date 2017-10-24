Fewer than a third of Americans back Trump tax plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Fewer than a third of Americans support Donald Trump’s tax-cut plan, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday, as the U.S. president went to Capitol Hill looking for Republican backing for his proposal to slash tax rates for individuals and companies.
