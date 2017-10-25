FFW Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings and Stock Repurchase Program

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK:FFWC) (10/24/17 Close: $38.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced first quarter earnings and stock repurchase program.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Corporation reported net income of $1,420,000 or $1.22 per common share compared to $1,038,000 or $0.87 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $3,360,000 compared to $2,906,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The Company recognized a negative provision for loan losses of ($319,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2017 due to a significant recovery of a previously charged-off commercial loan. This is compared to a provision for loan losses of $193,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Total noninterest income was $787,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $1,411,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. Noninterest expense was $2,573,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and $2,794,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

The three months ended September 30, 2017 represented a return on average common equity of 14.53% compared to 11.15% for the three month period ended September 30, 2016. The three months ended September 30, 2017 represented a return on average assets of 1.52% compared to 1.20% for the three month period ended September 30, 2016.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.37% at September 30, 2017 compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2017. Nonperforming assets were $4,520,000 at September 30, 2017 compared to $4,594,000 at June 30, 2017.

As of September 30, 2017, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.45% compared to 10.29% at June 30, 2017. Total assets at September 30, 2017 were $372,343,000 compared to $366,902,000 at June 30, 2017. Shareholders’ equity was $38,905,000 at September 30, 2017 compared to $37,750,000 at June 30, 2017. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase, of up to 10% of the Corporation’s outstanding shares of common stock, without par value (“Common Stock”), or 116,598 of such shares. These purchases may be made from time to time on the open market, and the actual number and value of shares which are repurchased will be at the discretion of management. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time. Repurchases may begin as early as November 1, 2017.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation’s ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse. The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Carmel, IN leasing and commercial loan office. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.

FFW Corporation Selected Financial Information Consolidated Balance Sheet September 30 June 30 2017 2017 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 4,376,213 $ 5,101,230 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 18,282,486 15,448,903 Cash and cash equivalents 22,658,699 20,550,133 Securities available for sale 80,108,055 79,432,914 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,439,945 at September 30, 2017 and $3,311,767 at June 30, 2017 247,851,551 244,921,657 Loans held for sale 55,000 847,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500 1,462,500 Accrued interest receivable 1,907,959 1,785,609 Premises and equipment, net 6,091,451 5,635,850 Mortgage servicing rights 816,873 814,426 Cash surrender value of life insurance 8,378,482 8,306,618 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 805,710 852,810 Other assets 992,763 1,078,552 Total assets $ 372,342,941 $ 366,901,967 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 29,497,884 $ 29,173,951 Interest-bearing 296,725,379 293,300,914 Total deposits 326,223,263 322,474,865 Borrowings 4,169,200 4,338,400 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,045,597 2,338,360 Total liabilities 333,438,060 329,151,625 Shareholders’ equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,165,980 – September 30, 2017 and 1,160,084 – June 30, 2017 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 9,502,821 9,552,881 Retained earnings 38,372,693 37,174,079 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,300,924 1,385,443 Treasury stock, at cost: 670,348 shares at September 30, 2017 and 676,244 shares at June 30, 2017 (10,289,920 ) (10,380,424 ) Total shareholders’ equity 38,904,881 37,750,342 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 372,342,941 $ 366,901,967

FFW Corporation Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statement of Income Three Months Ended September 30 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 3,160,016 $ 2,732,027 Taxable securities 289,551 309,390 Tax exempt securities 320,200 256,333 Other 58,592 7,440 Total interest and dividend income 3,828,359 3,305,190 Interest expense: Deposits 450,609 360,932 Borrowings 17,258 37,829 Total interest expense 467,867 398,761 Net interest income 3,360,492 2,906,429 Provision for loan losses (319,000 ) 193,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,679,492 2,713,429 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of securities – 120,409 Net gains on sales of loans 112,673 197,307 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets – (1,712 ) Commission income 228,353 241,975 Service charges and fees 210,043 214,735 Earnings on life insurance 71,864 70,704 Income from REO – 427,315 Other 164,335 140,652 Total noninterest income 787,268 1,411,385 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,437,626 1,310,118 Occupancy and equipment 288,754 277,605 Professional 102,223 147,646 Marketing 96,861 77,264 Deposit insurance premium 33,578 60,750 Regulatory assessment 5,657 7,312 Correspondent bank charges 15,346 15,646 Data processing 174,806 125,644 Printing, postage and supplies 60,783 68,210 Expense on life insurance (3,612 ) 23,622 Contribution expense 40,900 15,715 Expense on REO 15,892 380,960 Other 304,406 283,951 Total noninterest expense 2,573,220 2,794,443 Income before income taxes 1,893,540 1,330,371 Income tax expense 473,388 292,675 Net income $ 1,420,152 $ 1,037,696 Preferred stock dividends – 28,125 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,420,152 $ 1,009,571

FFW Corporation Selected Financial Information Key Balances and Ratios Three Months Ended September 30 2017 2016 Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings $1.22 $0.87 Diluted earnings $1.22 $0.87 Dividends paid $0.19 $0.17 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,165,980 1,158,475 Shares outstanding end of period 1,165,980 1,161,084 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.85 % 3.63 % Return on average assets *** 1.52 % 1.20 % Return on average common equity *** 14.53 % 11.15 % September 30 June 30 2017 2017 Nonperforming assets * $4,519,500 $4,594,296 Repossessed assets $805,710 $852,810 * Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized

