FFW Corporation Announces First Quarter Earnings and Stock Repurchase Program

WABASH, Ind., Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK:FFWC) (10/24/17 Close: $38.50), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced first quarter earnings and stock repurchase program.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Corporation reported net income of $1,420,000 or $1.22 per common share compared to $1,038,000 or $0.87 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2016.  Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $3,360,000 compared to $2,906,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016.  The Company recognized a negative provision for loan losses of ($319,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2017 due to a significant recovery of a previously charged-off commercial loan.  This is compared to a provision for loan losses of $193,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016.  Total noninterest income was $787,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to $1,411,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016.  Noninterest expense was $2,573,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and $2,794,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2016.   

The three months ended September 30, 2017 represented a return on average common equity of 14.53% compared to 11.15% for the three month period ended September 30, 2016.  The three months ended September 30, 2017 represented a return on average assets of 1.52% compared to 1.20% for the three month period ended September 30, 2016.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.37% at September 30, 2017 compared to 1.43% at June 30, 2017.  Nonperforming assets were $4,520,000 at September 30, 2017 compared to $4,594,000 at June 30, 2017.

As of September 30, 2017, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.45% compared to 10.29% at June 30, 2017.  Total assets at September 30, 2017 were $372,343,000 compared to $366,902,000 at June 30, 2017.  Shareholders’ equity was $38,905,000 at September 30, 2017 compared to $37,750,000 at June 30, 2017.  Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

The Corporation also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase, of up to 10% of the Corporation’s outstanding shares of common stock, without par value (“Common Stock”), or 116,598 of such shares.  These purchases may be made from time to time on the open market, and the actual number and value of shares which are repurchased will be at the discretion of management.  The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.  Repurchases may begin as early as November 1, 2017.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events.  Actual results could materially differ from those presented.  The Corporation’s ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties.  The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse.  The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Carmel, IN leasing and commercial loan office.  Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.  The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.”  Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.

﻿

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Balance Sheet
 
    September 30 June 30  
      2017     2017    
    Unaudited    
Assets      
Cash and due from financial institutions $   4,376,213   $   5,101,230    
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   18,282,486     15,448,903    
    Cash and cash equivalents   22,658,699     20,550,133    
       
Securities available for sale   80,108,055     79,432,914    
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $3,439,945 at      
  September 30, 2017 and $3,311,767 at June 30, 2017   247,851,551     244,921,657    
Loans held for sale      55,000       847,000    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost    1,462,500     1,462,500    
Accrued interest receivable    1,907,959     1,785,609    
Premises and equipment, net    6,091,451     5,635,850    
Mortgage servicing rights    816,873     814,426    
Cash surrender value of life insurance    8,378,482     8,306,618    
Goodwill    1,213,898     1,213,898    
Repossessed Assets   805,710     852,810    
Other assets    992,763     1,078,552    
  Total assets $    372,342,941   $    366,901,967    
         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity      
Deposits      
  Noninterest-bearing  $   29,497,884   $   29,173,951    
  Interest-bearing   296,725,379     293,300,914    
  Total deposits    326,223,263     322,474,865    
         
Borrowings   4,169,200     4,338,400    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,045,597     2,338,360    
  Total liabilities   333,438,060     329,151,625    
         
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;      
  Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,165,980 – September 30, 2017 and 1,160,084 – June 30, 2017   18,363     18,363    
Additional paid-in capital   9,502,821     9,552,881    
Retained earnings    38,372,693     37,174,079    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,300,924     1,385,443    
Treasury stock, at cost: 670,348 shares at September 30, 2017 and 676,244 shares at June 30, 2017   (10,289,920 )   (10,380,424 )  
  Total shareholders’ equity    38,904,881     37,750,342    
         
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  $    372,342,941   $    366,901,967    
         

 

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Consolidated Statement of Income
 
      Three Months Ended September 30
        2017     2016  
      Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
  Loans, including fees $   3,160,016   $   2,732,027  
  Taxable securities     289,551       309,390  
  Tax exempt securities     320,200       256,333  
  Other     58,592       7,440  
    Total interest and dividend income     3,828,359       3,305,190  
         
Interest expense:    
  Deposits     450,609       360,932  
  Borrowings     17,258       37,829  
    Total interest expense     467,867       398,761  
         
Net interest income     3,360,492       2,906,429  
         
Provision for loan losses     (319,000 )     193,000  
         
Net interest income after provision for     
  loan losses     3,679,492       2,713,429  
         
Noninterest income:    
  Net gains on sales of securities     –        120,409  
  Net gains on sales of loans     112,673       197,307  
  Net gains (losses) on fixed assets     –        (1,712 )
  Commission income     228,353       241,975  
  Service charges and fees     210,043       214,735  
  Earnings on life insurance     71,864       70,704  
  Income from REO     –        427,315  
  Other     164,335       140,652  
    Total noninterest income      787,268       1,411,385  
         
Noninterest expense:    
  Salaries and benefits     1,437,626       1,310,118  
  Occupancy and equipment     288,754       277,605  
  Professional     102,223       147,646  
  Marketing     96,861       77,264  
  Deposit insurance premium     33,578       60,750  
  Regulatory assessment     5,657       7,312  
  Correspondent bank charges     15,346       15,646  
  Data processing     174,806       125,644  
  Printing, postage and supplies     60,783       68,210  
  Expense on life insurance     (3,612 )     23,622  
  Contribution expense     40,900       15,715  
  Expense on REO     15,892       380,960  
  Other     304,406       283,951  
    Total noninterest expense     2,573,220       2,794,443  
         
Income before income taxes     1,893,540       1,330,371  
         
Income tax expense      473,388       292,675  
         
Net income  $    1,420,152   $    1,037,696  
Preferred stock dividends              28,125  
Net income attributable to common shareholders  $    1,420,152   $    1,009,571  

 

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
 
Key Balances and Ratios
 
    Three Months Ended September 30
     2017   2016 
    Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings $1.22   $0.87  
Diluted earnings $1.22   $0.87  
Dividends paid $0.19   $0.17  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,165,980     1,158,475  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,165,980     1,161,084  
       
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin **   3.85 %   3.63 %
Return on average assets ***   1.52 %   1.20 %
Return on average common equity ***   14.53 %   11.15 %
       
    September 30 June 30
     2017   2017 
Nonperforming assets * $4,519,500   $4,594,296  
Repossessed assets $805,710   $852,810  
       
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis  
*** Annualized    

 

Contact: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185

