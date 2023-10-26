CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: FGH) (the “Company” or “FG Group Holdings”) today announced that the Company will issue its 2023 third quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company’s financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://fg.group/investor-relations/.

A conference call to discuss the Company’s 2023 third quarter financial results will be held on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can listen to the call via live webcast or by phone. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at https://fg.group/investor-relations/ or use the following link: FGH Webcast Link. To access the conference call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international) and use participant code 865963. Please access the webcast or dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the Company’s website at https://fg.group/investor-relations/.

About FG Group Holdings Inc.

FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: FGH) is a diversified holding company with operations and investments across a broad range of industries. The Company has a majority ownership in Strong Global Entertainment, (NYSE American: SGE), which includes STRONG/MDI Screen Systems (www.strongmdi.com), the leading premium screen and projection coatings supplier in the world and Strong Technical Services (www.strong-tech.com), which provides comprehensive managed service offerings with 24/7/365 support nationwide to ensure solution uptime and availability. FG Group Holdings also holds equity stakes in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc., Firefly Systems, Inc., and FG Financial Group, Inc., as well as real estate through its Digital Ignition operating business.

About Fundamental Global®

Fundamental Global® is a private partnership focused on long-term strategic holdings. Fundamental Global® was co-founded by former T. Rowe Price, Point72 and Tiger Cub portfolio manager Kyle Cerminara and former Chairman and CEO of TD Ameritrade, Joe Moglia. Its current holdings include FG Financial Group Inc., FG Group Holdings Inc., BK Technologies Corp., GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc., iCoreConnect, Inc., FG Acquisition Corp., OppFi Inc., Hagerty Inc., and FG Communities, Inc.

The FG® logo is a registered trademark of Fundamental Global®.

