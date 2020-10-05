Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FH Ortho Announces e-Ortho Planification Software Available Now

FH Ortho Announces e-Ortho Planification Software Available Now

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FH Ortho, Inc. a long standing, well respected manufacturer of innovative orthopedic implantable devices is pleased to announce the FDA clearance of its e-Ortho planning software that will further expand the Arrow Prime Shoulder Arthroplasty platform.

Jean-Marc Idier, President and CEO of FH Ortho, stated, “e-Ortho demonstrates our commitment to advancements in shoulder arthroplasty by providing our customers with increased value through a means of simplifying procedures to achieve our ultimate goal of improving outcomes for our patients.”

e-Ortho is a next generation 3D planning software that provides shoulder replacement surgeons with a web-based platform to assist in preoperative surgical technique planning without the need for costly custom instruments that are required with other planning software systems.

About FH Ortho

FH Ortho has been developing and manufacturing orthopedic devices for surgeons globally since 1964. Founded in Mulhouse, France, FH Ortho is represented in 37 countries. Our product focus is directed to include joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot and ankle, spine and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward thinking innovative and technology in devices, techniques and product delivery, our company is positioned for rapid worldwide expansion.

FH products are prized for their elegant design and distinguished by clinical sophistication. Our products, systems and tools, in conjunction with surgical expertise will facilitate an ideal patient outcome that will simplify patient management and support cost containment, resulting in a continuum of care that benefits both patient and surgeon.

To learn more about FH Ortho Inc., visit http://www.fhortho.com/us/.

Contact:
Stacie Woodill
FH Ortho
(708)667-7721
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.