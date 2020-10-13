Breaking News
FH Ortho Receives FDA Clearance for Telegraph Evolution Humeral Nail System

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FH Ortho Inc, a well-established innovative orthopedic medical device company, is pleased to announce the FDA clearance of Telegraph Evolution, a next generation humeral nailing system for use in proximal and/or mid-shaft humeral fractures.

Chris Valois, General Manager of FH Ortho Inc said, “We are seeing a trend in the US towards humeral fracture nails and away from plating due to advancements in instrumentation and perceived improved patient outcomes. The launch of Telegraph Evolution with its unique instrumentation and implants will capitalize on this trend and bring further value to our customers.”

The Telegraph Evolution full launch will commence during the fourth quarter of 2020.

About FH Ortho

FH Ortho has been developing and manufacturing orthopedic devices for surgeons globally since 1964. Founded in Mulhouse, France, FH Ortho is represented in 37 countries. Our product focus is directed to include joint reconstruction, ligament repair, biologics, foot and ankle, spine and trauma surgery. Backed by 55 years of forward thinking innovative and technology in devices, techniques and product delivery, our company is positioned for rapid worldwide expansion.

FH products are prized for their elegant design and distinguished by clinical sophistication. Our products, systems and tools, in conjunction with surgical expertise will facilitate an ideal patient outcome that will simplify patient management and support cost containment, resulting in a continuum of care that benefits both patient and surgeon.

To learn more about FH Ortho Inc., visit http://www.fhortho.com/us/.

CONTACT: Contact:
Stacie Woodill
FH Ortho
(708)667-7721
[email protected]

