FHK Selects Altran 5G RAN Framework to Speed 5G Development for NEPs

SHANGHAI, China, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move that accelerates the development path to 5G for network equipment providers, Altran announced today that its pre-integrated 5G RAN framework will now be used by Shenzhen Fu Hua Ke (FHK), a subsidiary of Foxconn Industry Internet (FII), which develops the 5G wireless and edge computing technologies with an emphasis on the applications in Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) systems both inside and outside Foxconn.

Altran, the global leader in engineering and R&D services, developed its 5G RAN framework to be fully compliant with 3GPP specifications. The solution has both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes, providing scalability for large and small deployments. Foxconn founded FHK and is investing heavily in 5G use cases to support millimeter wave (mmW) and sub-6 GHz frequencies. This new partnership enables FHK to develop turnkey 5G access integration that reduces deployment time.

“5G supports a wide array of use cases, ranging from low-latency IoT deployments to high-speed mobile broadband on varying spectrum bands and deployments,” said N. Mohan Rangan, Group SVP and Chief Engineering Officer at Altran. “The flexible, scalable, feature-rich 5G framework from Altran is platform independent and enables NEPs to develop their platforms to meet varying service and scalability requirements and deployment splits.”

Altran’s software framework solution contains 3GPP-specified Layer 2 and 3 capabilities, as well as scheduler and radio resource management (RRM) applications that are pre-integrated with PHY from multiple vendors for interoperability. The hardware-agnostic 5G framework can be ported on any platform, providing a significant advantage for NEPs that are developing 5G trials with service providers across the globe.

“Given the variety of use cases and applications that 5G supports, we are eager to partner with industry leaders like Altran, which have the expertise to develop reliable, robust and interoperable 5G solutions,” said Wei Luo, who is the CEO of FHK and VP with Foxconn. “The collaboration with Altran enables us to develop solutions for operators to seamlessly scale, maximize bandwidth spectrum and enhance subscriber quality of experience.”

The new offering is being demonstrated at MWC19 Shanghai (formerly Mobile World Congress Shanghai) in Altran’s booth, located at #N1.C144.

About Altran

Altran ranks as the undisputed global leader in Engineering and R&D services. The Group offers clients an unmatched value proposition to address their transformation and innovation needs. Altran works alongside its clients, from initial concept through industrialization, to invent the products and services of tomorrow. For over 30 years, the company has provided expertise in Automotive, Aeronautics, Space, Defense & Naval, Infrastructure & Transportation, Industry & Consumer Goods, Life Sciences, Communications, Semiconductors & Electronics, Software & Internet, Finance and the Public Sector. The Aricent acquisition extends this leadership to semiconductors, digital experience and design innovation. Altran generated revenues of €2.9 billion in 2018, with nearly 46,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

About FHK

Shenzhen Fu Hua Ke (FHK) Precision Industry Co., Ltd is Foxconn 5G Research Institute, develops the 5G wireless and edge computing technologies with an emphasis on the applications in Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) systems. As a subsidiary of Foxconn Industry Internet (FII), FHK has immerse experiences in modern industry’s intelligent transformation. We envision that computer vision at the network edge powered by the high bandwidth, low latency and ultra-robust 5G wireless would be critical to the success of this industrial transformation. We aim to equip the smart factories with advanced wireless and computer vision capable edge computing capabilities. In particular, our 5G NR wireless communication, edge computing server, and real-time computer vision algorithms enable our customers to have low-latency intelligent automation that is flexible, and easy to reconfigure.

