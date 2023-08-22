INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or “Bank”) announced today that it will repurchase, on a voluntary basis and for a limited time, up to $200 million in par value of excess stock from members by Sept. 27, 2023.

Interested members must make repurchase requests in writing during a 14-day period beginning Sept. 6, 2023. Members can identify the specific shares to be repurchased; otherwise, the Bank will repurchase the most recently acquired shares of excess stock not already subject to a redemption request. Should total requests exceed $200 million, excess stock repurchases will be made on a pro-rata basis. Members first received notice of the repurchase opportunity on Aug. 22, 2023.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements about and including the plan to repurchase excess stock are forward-looking statements. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as may be required by applicable law. These statements speak only as of the date of the news release; are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations; and are subject to factors beyond management’s control. Notably, the repurchase of excess stock is subject to the Bank’s Capital Plan, the Federal Home Loan Bank Act of 1932 (12 U.S.C. §1421 et seq) and regulations issued thereunder, and any other applicable law. Accordingly, the Bank will postpone or cancel the repurchase of excess stock if it cannot be completed in conformance with the requirements of its Capital Plan or applicable law. Further, management may determine to postpone or cancel the excess stock repurchase for any reason including if management determines the excess stock is needed to support member activity. Accordingly, no member has a right to require the Bank to complete the repurchase of excess stock.

