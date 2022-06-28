Breaking News
FHLBank San Francisco Expands Diversity and Inclusion Education for Executives Through eCornell

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) is collaborating with eCornell, Cornell University’s external education unit, in a concerted effort to advance the Bank’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Through eCornell’s expert-led Diversity and Inclusion Certificate program, the Bank’s executive leadership team is expanding their knowledge, skills, and professional toolbox, broadening their awareness and setting the stage for greater workplace inclusion.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with FHLBank San Francisco to deliver an executive development program around diversity and inclusion,” said Paul Krause, Vice Provost of External Education, Cornell University, Executive Director at eCornell. “At Cornell, we have the vision to educate the next generation of global citizens. By collaborating with the Bank’s leadership, we will work together to positively impact the Bank’s employees today, while setting precedents for awareness and inclusion moving forward.”

The four-course online program is designed to help organizations become more supportive and engaging workplaces through the perceptual, institutional, and psychological processes that impact the ways people interact with each other.

“This certificate program is one way we are investing in our leadership and enriching the diversity and inclusion of our organization,” said FHLBank San Francisco President and CEO Teresa Bryce Bazemore. “This is an excellent program that emphasizes the need to be intentional about inclusion as a team, even when you have diversity in your workforce. I look forward to building on our foundation, putting these lessons to work, and ensuring an inclusive workplace for all team members.”

eCornell’s Diversity and Inclusion certificate program is designed as an online course and offered through the university’s Industrial and Labor Relations School.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions—commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions—foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant, equitable, and resilient.

