Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FHLBank San Francisco to Match Up to $1.8 Million in Contributions for Pandemic Relief Made by Member Financial Institutions

FHLBank San Francisco to Match Up to $1.8 Million in Contributions for Pandemic Relief Made by Member Financial Institutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) is making $1.8 million in matching funds available to member financial institutions donating to nonprofits or contributing to local small businesses in response to the escalating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the communities they serve.

FHLBank San Francisco is a cooperatively-owned wholesale bank whose members are commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions headquartered in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Members accessing the matching fund can directly assist their choice of local nonprofits and essential small businesses – organizations that may be struggling to survive during this difficult and uncertain time.

“Our COVID-19 matching fund is flexible and quick and easy for our members to access to meet urgent needs in the communities they serve,” said Marietta Nunez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “We are pleased to be able to partner with our members as they make contributions that will make a meaningful difference to vital relief and recovery efforts.”

With specific needs varying by community and rapidly evolving, FHLBank San Francisco’s matching funds can boost a variety of donations and contributions a member makes to a small business or nonprofit, including those that:

  • support small businesses by providing direct grants, zero interest loans, and online technical assistance.
  • meet the needs of vulnerable individuals for food, personal protective equipment, or rental or shelter assistance, including providing hotel rooms for nonprofit staff, homeless seniors, and others who must self-isolate.
  • support healthcare and other frontline workers by covering staff costs and food assistance at childcare centers.
  • provide financial assistance to recently unemployed individuals and their families in need of wage support.

To make it possible for all of FHLBank San Francisco’s more than 300 members to receive matching funds, the per member limit for matching funds is $5,000. Members can access the match funding through the end of the year.

The matching fund is one of a slate of new or enhanced funding tools and grants that members can use to meet the urgent and longer-term needs of their customers and communities. Learn more at fhlbsf.com

Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The resources and tools we provide to our member financial institutions–commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions–foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Contact:

Mary Long
(o) 415-616-2556
(m) 415-572-671
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.