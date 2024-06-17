Carnegie Foundation Elective Classification Leadership for Public Purpose

HAYS, Kan., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fort Hays State University is one of the 25 colleges and universities in the nation and the only Kansas college or university to earn the inaugural Carnegie Leadership for Public Purpose Classification. This new classification recognizes institutions that have committed to campus-wide efforts to advance leadership in pursuit of public goods like justice, equity, diversity, and liberty.

The American Council on Education (ACE), the Doerr Institute for New Leaders at Rice University, and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching award this elective designation. Carnegie Elective Classifications provide an independent and rigorous assessment of an institution’s extraordinary commitment to, investment in, and accomplishment at addressing pressing issues of the societies they serve.

“ACE is proud to welcome the inaugural recipients of the Carnegie Elective Classification for Leadership for Public Purpose,” said ACE President Ted Mitchell. “The institutions in this cohort serve as models in higher education, demonstrating excellence in nurturing leaders who are prepared to address and solve pressing public challenges, which is sorely needed in our society right now.”

This classification acknowledges FHSU’s commitment to cultivating leadership abilities among students, faculty, and staff that fosters a culture dedicated to tackling complex societal issues and developing a deeper understanding of leadership as a public good.

FHSU has been involved in the development of this classification since January 2020 as one of nine Founding Institutions. “We joined the extensive effort to engage with this new Carnegie classification because we knew it would align directly with the long-standing mission of our university to develop engaged global citizen-leaders.” FHSU Provost Dr. Jill Arensdorf said. “We are very honored to join this inaugural group of colleges and universities.”

For more about the Carnegie Leadership for Public Purpose classification, go to https://carnegieclassifications.acenet.edu/news/lpp-inaugural-institutions/

