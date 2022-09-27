F&I Sentinel Expands Team with Additional Software Engineers to Advance Compliance Software

Breaking News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — F&I Sentinel today announced the addition of experienced software engineers Ryan McCauley and Kevin Ye, who will join the company in key roles to support the cloud-based CITADEL® SaaS platform.

F&I Sentinel’s CITADEL® SaaS platform is an efficient turn-key compliance solution that protects finance companies, dealers, and consumers by lessening reputation, financial, litigation, and regulatory risks in connection with the sale and financing of vehicles and insurance products.

“F&I Sentinel offers cutting-edge solutions, and the addition of these three exceptional talents will help push us even further ahead,”  said Stephen McDaniel, Founder and CEO of F&I Sentinel. “Ryan’s extensive accomplishments in computer science so early in his career enable him to lead F&I Sentinel’s platforms, while Kevin’s well-established professional experience in software engineering aligns with our innovative technology products and solutions. ”

Ryan McCauley is a former USA Computing Olympics competitor, a globally recognized competitor in the Carnegie Mellon Informatics and Mathematics Competition, and a first-place winner of the Florida State University Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Programming Contest. McCauley’s career debut as a software engineer with F&I Sentinel was a direct path from his dual enrollment in high school and college. Before joining F&I Sentinel as a software engineer, McCauley worked with Mission Mentor, a branch of the Harvard Innovation Labs Venture Program, the Harvard Computer Society Builder Incubation Program, and MIT Spark, working with a team of developers to create and maintain a student-based mentor startup and implementing front-end software logic.

Prior to joining F&I Sentinel, Kevin Ye worked with Echo Global Logistics as a software engineer, where he designed and implemented back-end systems to support quoting, tendering, and load tracking functionalities. He also built CI/CD pipelines using Microsoft Azure Pipelines to automate testing and deployments to develop and stage environments and implemented data orchestration and streaming pipelines for analytics. Ye is certified in CompTIA Security+ and is an expert in technical support. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in computer science from Northwestern University and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from New York University, where he received the NYU Tandon CSE Academic Achievement Award. 

About F&I Sentinel 

F&I Sentinel is the automotive industry’s leading compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions provider. F&I Sentinel continuously monitors marketplace developments across the United States to ensure that F&I products comply with corporate financing requirements, meet fiscal viability standards, and provide value to the consumer. F&I Sentinel’s FAIRRCalc® proprietary software provides real-time GAP waiver refund quotes inclusive of cancellation fees to automotive finance companies. F&I Sentinel is a privately owned Tallahassee, Florida-based company founded in 2018 to serve the automotive finance industry. For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit http://www.fandisentinel.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/f-i-sentinel.

