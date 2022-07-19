F&I Sentinel to Present at Origence Live ’22 Conference

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Tallahassee, Fla., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — F&I Sentinel, the auto finance industry’s leading turnkey F&I compliance solution provider, today announced that it will present at the Origence Lending Tech Live ’22 Conference this July 25-27 at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado. 

Lending Tech Live explores new and advanced methods and tools for credit union lenders, providing attendees with the insight and inspiration to lead the lending marketplace. F&I Sentinel Founder and CEO Stephen McDaniel will participate in a panel discussion alongside Allied Solutions CEO Pete Hilger and CU Direct COO Bob Child. The session, “The CFPB Continues to Speak: It’s Time to Take Control of the Ancillary Product Refund Process,” will take place on Wednesday, July 27, at 10:45 A.M. and 12:35 P.M. 

“Auto loan lenders are experiencing more scrutiny from the Consumer Finance Protection Board about their refund practices and policies than they ever have before,” said McDaniel. ”Regardless of state law, lenders are increasingly the ones held ultimately responsible. Our session will share tools and resources that can help lenders solve this regulatory challenge and enhance their compliance processes.”

To register, visit https://events.origence.com/LIVE22/page/2000680/registration

About F&I Sentinel 

F&I Sentinel is the automotive industry’s leading provider of compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions. F&I Sentinel continuously monitors marketplace developments across the United States to ensure that F&I products comply with corporate financing requirements, meet fiscal viability standards, and provide value to the consumer. F&I Sentinel’s proprietary FAIRRCalc® software provides real-time GAP waiver refund quotes, inclusive of cancellation fees, to automotive finance companies. F&I Sentinel is a privately owned Tallahassee, Florida-based company founded in 2018 to serve the automotive finance industry. For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit http://www.fandisentinel.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/f-i-sentinel

 

