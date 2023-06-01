Fiber Blends to Play Crucial Role in Combating Rising Prevalence of Digestive Disorders: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global fiber blends provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Fact.MR, in its recently published research report, says that, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%, the global fiber blends market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 435 million by the end of 2033.

Increased incidence of digestive disorders among people across the world due to unhealthy eating habits is anticipated to play a significant role in boosting the demand for fiber blends over the coming years. Due to the growing awareness about heart disease and its preventative measures, as well as a rise in consumer spending on healthcare products, fiber blend consumption is increasing at a steady rate.

Market growth is primarily being driven by rising health awareness and the need to maintain digestive health. The need for fiber blends is increased by the aging population’s increased propensity for digestive problems. The significance of nutrient-rich goods has grown as a consequence of different lifestyle disorders caused by an unbalanced diet, such as the need for meals and beverages high in vitamins, fiber, and proteins. Over the coming years, this is anticipated to provide market players with significant growth prospects.

People of all ages across the world are becoming more fascinated with beverages and food items that are enriched with fiber. Key companies are adding dietary fibers, both soluble and insoluble, to yogurt, processed juices, energy bars, and cereals. Global expansion of the e-Commerce sector has created enormous prospects for producers of fiber blends. More customers across regions are requesting novel, distinctive, and better-tasting fiber blends, which gives producers huge market potential.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fiber blends market stands at a value of US$ 252.2 million in 2023.

Global demand for fiber blends is set to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Worldwide consumption of fiber blends is forecasted to secure a revenue of US$ 435 million by 2033.

Use of 3 to 5 mg fiber blends is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

Sales of fiber blends in China are predicted to surge at 6.6% CAGR over the next ten years.

“Increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is making consumers more aware of preventative healthcare practices. As a result, more individuals are drawn to products that support good health, such as fiber blends, which is stimulating market revenue growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

A crucial trend that is becoming increasingly popular in the soluble fibers market is product innovation. Leading companies are striving for market share in the extremely competitive worldwide market. To achieve a competitive edge, top companies in the fiber blends market prioritize quality control, product standards, supply chain management, and marketing activities.

For instance:

In 2021, Cargill introduced soluble fibers. With the use of Cargill’s novel soluble fibers, sugar content in ice cream, candy, bakery goods, fillings, cereals, and dairy products can be reduced by up to 30% while still retaining the desirable look, taste, and texture.

Key Companies Profiled

Add A Scoop

Boyd’s Alternative Health Inc.

BetterBody Foods

Mineral Resources International, Inc.

Kerry Group

Citrucel

Renew Life

Benefiber

Metamucil

Optimum Nutrition

Twinlab

Winning Strategy

Top producers of fiber blends are focusing on marketing tactics and innovative product introductions. To meet various customer preferences, manufacturers emphasize novel product formulations such as gummies, chewable pills, and flavored powders.

Key market players are concentrating on offering high-quality goods with stronger brand awareness by making investments in innovation and embracing modern technologies. Collaborations with dietitians and healthcare experts can promote awareness among consumers and build their trust.

For instance,

In 2021, Tate & Lyle, a global producer of solutions for the food and beverage sector, announced the extension of its PROMITOR® line of soluble fibers.

Key Segments of Fiber Blends Industry Research

By Dietary Fiber Content (Per Serving): <3 Mg 3 to 5 Mg 6 to 7 Mg >7 Mg

By Fiber Solubility: Soluble Insoluble

By Sales Channel: Online Offline

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



What differences can the fiber blends report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the fiber blends and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the fiber blends

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key fiber blendss

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fiber blends market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on dietary fiber content (per serving) (<3 mg, 3 to 5 mg, 6 to 7 mg, and >7 mg), fiber solubility (soluble, insoluble), and sales channel (online, offline), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

