Farmington, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fiber Optic Sensor Market Is Expected To Exceed USD 7.2 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.5% during the forecast period. The technology of fiber optic sensing is used to assess chemical changes, deformation, temperature, electric and magnetic fields, pressure, displacement, rotation, radiation, liquid level, flow, light intensity, and vibration. Optical sensors are capable of linear and smooth sensing as opposed to distributed sensing; furthermore, they operate as sensors in communication applications and require no electricity for sensing operations.

Request Sample Copy of the Report “ Fiber Optic Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition, and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Also applicable in high-pressure, high-temperature, or corrosive situations are fiber optic sensors. In addition, these sensors support remote sensing. They are utilized extensively in the oil and gas, manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and utilities, automotive, and healthcare industries. In June 2019, Luna and Meggitt signed into a licensing deal. The purpose of the deal is to deliver fiber optic components and technology for aircraft fire and overheat detection devices.

Fiber Optic Sensors Market Recent Developments:

In April 2020, AOMS Technologies and PCL Construction entered into a partnership to make IoT-enabled “smart buildings” a new reality. The partnership is expected to further enhance Job Site Insights (JSI) and PCLS’ cloud-based build platform.

AOMS Technologies and PCL Construction entered into a partnership to make IoT-enabled “smart buildings” a new reality. The partnership is expected to further enhance Job Site Insights (JSI) and PCLS’ cloud-based build platform. In May 2020, Omnisens SA announced the release of ODAS, a new family of its Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) interrogators that combine chirped pulsed laser technology with Omnisens’ programmable chirp encoding and modulation technology.

Fiber Optic Sensors Market Segmentation Analysis:

Light energy is turned into an electrical signal by the distributed fiber optic sensor. This mechanical device can pick up signals from chemical energy like temperature, vibration, and rotation. The Fiber Optic Sensor Market is growing faster because these sensors can be used in many different ways.

The fiber optic sensor can work in higher temperatures. Because of this, the oil and gas industries need them more. Fiber optic sensors are also in demand in the power and energy industries. The Fiber Optic Sensor Market is driven by the need for these industries. The process of getting oil and gas out of the ground is done at high temperatures, so the fiber optic cable sensor is a good choice. Oil and gas are driving the market forward in a big way. The rate of civil engineering services going up is another important market driver.

Fiber Optic Sensors Market Regional Outlook:

The report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels from 2017 to 2030 and analyses recent industry trends in each subsegment. Germany has an 18.7% share of the distributed fiber optic sensors market in Europe in 2021. Germany is one of Europe’s top military equipment buyers and manufacturers. This will allow makers of distributed fiber optic sensors greater growth potential in the military sector as well as in Germany’s industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/61207/?Mode=TM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 11.5% from 2023 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 7.2 Billion By Types Intensity Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors, Phase Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors, Wavelength Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors, Polarization Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors By Applications Acoustic sensing, Temperature sensing, Chemical sensing, Another level sensing By verticals Oil & Gas, Buildings and Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, Heritage structures, Power grid, Aerospace Applications By Companies Micron Optics, Honeywell, FISO Technologies, Omron, FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH, Proximion, Smart Fibres Limited, Sensornet, ITF Labs / 3SPGroup, Keyence, IFOS, NORTHROP GRUMMAN, O/E LAND, Inc, KVH, Photonics Laboratories, Chiral Photonics, FBG TECH, OPTOcon G, And Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The main reason why distributed sensors are becoming more popular in this industry is to better understand the condition of structures and manage them in a more cost-effective way. In the civil engineering field, structural health monitoring is becoming more and more popular for geotechnical structures, pipelines, bridges, and dams.

Market Restraints:

Optical fibers need to be handled carefully so they don’t break when they’re being put in. Even though the way sensor cables are made has changed a lot, if they are not set up correctly, they may not give accurate data. Due to the high cost of installing and running fiber optics, customers may not be interested in using the technology in future projects if it fails.

Market Opportunity:

Along the length of the fiber, sensors that are spread out collect data. This gives a lot of information, so different analytical tools are used to look at the information. Data-driven decisions and strategies are becoming more and more important all over the world. This is done by finding a pattern in the data that managers can use to measure and then decode to help them make better decisions and improve performance. Distributed fiber optic sensors use light scattering to gather information about changes in temperature, strain, vibration, or pressure at any point along the length of the fiber.

Fiber Optic Sensors Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Micron Optics, Honeywell, FISO Technologies, Omron, FBGS TECHNOLOGIES GMBH, Proximion, Smart Fibres Limited, Sensornet, ITF Labs / 3SPGroup, Keyence, IFOS, NORTHROP GRUMMAN, O/E LAND, Inc, KVH, Photonics Laboratories, Chiral Photonics, FBG TECH, OPTOcon G, And Others.

Fiber Optic Sensors Market by Types:

Intensity Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Phase Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Wavelength Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Polarization Modulated Fiber Optic Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors Market by Applications:

Acoustic sensing

Temperature sensing

Chemical sensing

Another level sensing

By verticals:

Oil & Gas

Buildings and Bridges

Tunnels

Dams

Heritage structures

Power grid

Aerospace Applications

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, and Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Automotive Reed Sensors Switches Market – The Automotive Reed Switches Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 to 2030. The growing automotive sector in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the reed switch market in the region as India and China emerge as auto component manufacturing hubs for the western auto giants. Over the past few years, the reed switch market in Asia Pacific has grown rapidly with a global share of around 35% followed by North America and Europe.

The Automotive Reed Switches Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 to 2030. The growing automotive sector in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the reed switch market in the region as India and China emerge as auto component manufacturing hubs for the western auto giants. Over the past few years, the reed switch market in Asia Pacific has grown rapidly with a global share of around 35% followed by North America and Europe. 3D Accelerometer and Acoustic Sensor Market – The Global 3D Accelerometer And Acoustic Sensor Market Are Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1% During The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030. The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased investments in R&D and technological advances. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics with advanced features such as real-time video streaming and 3D sensing technology will drive regional market growth.

The Global 3D Accelerometer And Acoustic Sensor Market Are Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1% During The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030. The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased investments in R&D and technological advances. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics with advanced features such as real-time video streaming and 3D sensing technology will drive regional market growth. Airflow Sensor Market – The Global Air Flow Sensors Market Size Is Anticipated To Be Evaluated At US$ 2,242 Mn In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,140 Mn In 2030. The Sales Of Air Flow Sensors Are Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.4% In The Forecast Period. North America dominates the global airflow sensor market in terms of demand generation. The airflow sensor market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significantly high growth rate.

The Global Air Flow Sensors Market Size Is Anticipated To Be Evaluated At US$ 2,242 Mn In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,140 Mn In 2030. The Sales Of Air Flow Sensors Are Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.4% In The Forecast Period. North America dominates the global airflow sensor market in terms of demand generation. The airflow sensor market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significantly high growth rate. Cooled Infrared Sensors Market – The Global Cooled Infrared Sensors Market size is estimated to be USD 5.92 billion, in 2022 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global cooled infrared sensor market in 2030. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the cooled infrared sensor market during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us at anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com