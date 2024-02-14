Continuous improvement in testing methods and standards ensures the quality and reliability of fiber reinforced concrete products.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The global fiber reinforced concrete market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for fiber reinforced concrete is estimated to reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2031.

With the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, there’s a growing focus on building materials that can withstand harsh climatic conditions. Fiber reinforced concrete’s durability and resistance to weathering make it a preferred choice.

Rapid urbanization and population growth drive the need for sustainable and resilient infrastructure. Fiber reinforced concrete’s ability to enhance structural integrity and longevity aligns with the demands of densely populated urban areas.

The integration of smart technologies such as sensors and IoT devices into construction materials like fiber reinforced concrete enables real-time monitoring of structural health, enhancing safety and predictive maintenance capabilities. This trend is reshaping the future of infrastructure development and construction practices.

Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Competitive Landscape

The fiber reinforced concrete market is characterized by intense competition driven by the growing demand for durable and sustainable construction materials. Established players like Bekaert SA, Owens Corning, and Sika AG dominate with their comprehensive product portfolios and global presence. Emerging companies such as Nycon Corporation and BASF SE are gaining traction with innovative fiber technologies and tailored solutions.

Competition centers on product quality, performance, and cost-effectiveness, with companies investing in research and development to enhance fiber properties and optimize concrete performance. Collaboration with construction firms and infrastructure projects further intensifies competition, driving innovation and market expansion in the fiber reinforced concrete landscape. Some prominent players are as follows:

Fibrex Construction Group

Clark Pacific

Ultratech Cement Ltd.

Formglas Products Ltd.

Willis Construction Co. Inc.

Loveld

Betofiber A.S.

Stromberg Architectural

Bb Fiberbeton

Generale Prefabbricati S.P.A.

BarChip Pty Ltd

GRCUK

Key Findings of the Market Report

Steel fiber emerges as a leading segment in the fiber reinforced concrete market, offering enhanced strength, durability, and crack resistance properties.

Sprayed fiber reinforced concrete processes lead the market, offering efficient application methods and uniform fiber distribution for diverse construction projects.

Foundation & flooring segment leads the fiber reinforced concrete market, driven by demand for durable and high-performance materials in construction projects.

Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing investments in infrastructure, including bridges, roads, and tunnels, drive demand for fiber reinforced concrete, enhancing durability and longevity.

The expanding construction industry fuels demand for fiber reinforced concrete in residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

With a shift towards sustainable construction practices, fiber reinforced concrete offers eco-friendly solutions, reducing carbon footprint and enhancing building resilience.

Ongoing research and development efforts lead to innovative fiber types and concrete compositions, improving strength, flexibility, and performance of fiber reinforced concrete.

Stringent building codes and regulations mandate the use of fiber reinforced concrete in critical infrastructure projects, ensuring safety, durability, and long-term structural integrity.

Global Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Regional Profile

In North America , the fiber reinforced concrete market benefits from robust construction activity and stringent building codes. Leading manufacturers like Owens Corning and Sika Corporation dominate, supplying high-performance fibers and additives for infrastructure projects and commercial construction.

, the fiber reinforced concrete market benefits from robust construction activity and stringent building codes. Leading manufacturers like Owens Corning and Sika Corporation dominate, supplying high-performance fibers and additives for infrastructure projects and commercial construction. With a focus on durability and sustainability, North American firms prioritize fiber reinforced concrete applications in bridges, highways, and high-rise buildings, driving market growth and technological innovation.

Europe leads in the adoption of fiber reinforced concrete technology, driven by sustainable construction initiatives and regulatory mandates. Companies such as Bekaert SA and BASF SE offer a wide range of fiber solutions tailored to European construction standards and environmental requirements.

leads in the adoption of fiber reinforced concrete technology, driven by sustainable construction initiatives and regulatory mandates. Companies such as Bekaert SA and BASF SE offer a wide range of fiber solutions tailored to European construction standards and environmental requirements. European countries leverage fiber reinforced concrete for diverse applications, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects, showcasing the region’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in construction practices.

The Asia Pacific region emerges as a key growth market for fiber reinforced concrete, fueled by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Manufacturers like Nycon Corporation and Xorex Steel Fiber lead with innovative fiber technologies and cost-effective solutions for construction projects.

region emerges as a key growth market for fiber reinforced concrete, fueled by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Manufacturers like Nycon Corporation and Xorex Steel Fiber lead with innovative fiber technologies and cost-effective solutions for construction projects. In Asia Pacific, fiber reinforced concrete finds widespread use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as in transportation infrastructure, reflecting the region’s growing demand for durable and resilient construction materials.

Product Portfolio

Loveld offers innovative solutions in steel construction, specializing in architectural steelwork and industrial buildings. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Loveld’s portfolio includes structural steel frames, facades, and customized steel structures, delivering excellence in design and construction for diverse projects worldwide.

offers innovative solutions in steel construction, specializing in architectural steelwork and industrial buildings. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Loveld’s portfolio includes structural steel frames, facades, and customized steel structures, delivering excellence in design and construction for diverse projects worldwide. Betofiber A.S. specializes in providing high-quality fiber-reinforced concrete solutions for the construction industry. With a focus on durability, strength, and sustainability, Betofiber offers a wide range of concrete reinforcement fibers, additives, and admixtures, ensuring superior performance and longevity in concrete structures and applications.

Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market: Key Segments

By Type

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

Glass Fiber

Steel Fiber

Other Types (Glass, Asbestos, etc.)

By Process

Premix

Sprayed

Hybrid

Others

By Application

Landscaping

Foundation & Flooring

Roofing

Cladding & Molding

Facade

Countertop

Others

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

